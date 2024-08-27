Today, the UAE celebrates “Emirati Women’s Day,” which is an annual occasion for official and popular celebration of the experience of the “Daughter of the Emirates,” and to express pride in her vital role, inspiration, giving, and will that knows no impossible, and her distinguished contribution to the country’s renaissance and sustainable progress. Emirati women have achieved exceptional accomplishments, making them an inspiring success story, and have been able, within a few decades, to set record numbers in the percentage of their enrollment in primary, secondary, and university education, and to specialize in vital fields such as science, engineering, technology, space, innovation, sustainability, clean and renewable energy.

She also assumed qualitative tasks in the paths of influential development and climate work, and held leadership positions in the public and private sectors, international institutions and United Nations organizations, thanks to a comprehensive support system for her, the foundations of which were laid by the founding fathers, and which the wise leadership continues to expand.

Since its establishment, the United Arab Emirates has continued its efforts to promote women’s empowerment policies.