Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE’s vision and planning to build a world-class cycling team has turned into a success story that has made history in record time, through successive victories and rising to the international stage, winning major titles, in just seven years since the establishment of the UAE Cycling Team in 2017, during which it completed three Tour de France victories with its leader, Tadej Pogacar.

The victory in the Tour de France, the world’s oldest cycling race in its 111th edition, came in a very exceptional year that also saw the UAE win the Giro d’Italia last May, one of the biggest and most important sporting events in the world as well.

This team translated the goals for which it was established, and reflects the UAE’s efforts aimed at adopting a healthier and more active lifestyle, by promoting this type of sport among members of society, after Abu Dhabi became a bicycle-friendly city, by building paths in various parts of the capital, in addition to launching many different clubs that participate in local and regional championships, in light of the noticeable increase in the number of citizens and residents practicing this game.

The fruits of success came quickly after the team was founded, as the team, with Pogacar’s bike, won the Tour title in 2020 and 2021, before returning again this year and winning the double title, with the Emirates Team, in the overall ranking, in a very distinguished trilogy, reflecting the sustainability that the team has achieved on all technical and promotional levels, as it is a distinguished sports brand on a global level.

The UAE team also won the title of the best team in the UCI World Tour last year 2023, when the team ranked first in the international rankings of UCI World Tour teams, and recorded 57 wins, the largest tally ever, which is likely to increase during this year as well.

Pogacar is an Emirati discovery

The UAE Cycling Team is credited with discovering the talent of Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, and betting on him to win this bet, as he was one of the promising cyclists and had never won this title before achieving it with the team in 2020 and 2021, while he achieved second place in the ranking last year, and won the “white jersey” for the best young rider, which made it a story of a journey of ascent with the UAE team towards the largest platform in the world.

A blend of experience and vitality

The UAE Cycling Team in this race included a total of 8 riders, led by Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, and Juan Ayuso (Spain), Pavel Sivakov (France), Marc Soler (Spain), Nils Pollet (Germany), Adam Yates (Great Britain), Joao Almeida (Portugal), and Tim Wellens (Belgium).