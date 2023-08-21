Emirati universities have offered discounts on tuition fees for the new academic year, amounting to 50% for high school graduates, class of 2023, in addition to providing scholarships and special facilities for citizens and residents with high school diploma holders who are outstanding, owners of innovations, scientific and mathematical achievements, people with special needs, and brothers. To keep the submission open.

In detail, universities compete to attract students to university studies, by offering new study programs needed by the labor market, scholarships, support and funding for study, as well as other competitive advantages, such as reducing study costs and ensuring work after its completion. In the country, it has intensified its propaganda during the recent period on social media, in addition to organizing open days for high school graduates to visit its university campus, learn about its academic programs at the undergraduate level, and the scholarships it provides for outstanding students, with the aim of attracting the best minds to it.

The advertisement showed that discounts ranged between 30 and 50% of the total tuition fees, while the grants were divided into three categories. For special cases, such as those who excel in sports, or brothers.

University registration and guidance officials: Emile Victor, Imad Abdeen, and Rabab Al-Ali attributed the grants and discounts offered by universities to their desire to attract the best students to them, noting that “high school graduates in the Emirates belong to more than 100 nationalities, so universities seek to attract the largest number among them to study there, instead of returning to their home countries to complete their university education, or to search for study opportunities in universities outside the country, especially since the UAE has become a regional and global center for higher education, and a preferred educational destination for students and academic professors, due to its advanced universities ranked globally, in addition to Branches of the best international universities with a prestigious academic reputation.

The Liwa College of Technology in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain announced the provision of scholarships for high school graduates for the academic year 2022-2023, amounting to 50% of the tuition fees, for bachelor’s and diploma programs approved by the UAE Ministry of Education in the fields of engineering, medical and health sciences, information technology, business administration and media. .

The University of Birmingham Dubai offered scholarships amounting to 40% of the tuition fees, during its invitation to the open day that it recently organized for high school graduates, to get acquainted with the university campus and available study programs, and to form an image of the form of study and university life, pointing out that it provides a wide range of scholarships. Scholarships, including the academic merit scholarship, the university president’s academic scholarship, the Etisalat Alumni Scholarship, and the Excellence Scholarship.

The City University – Ajman invited students to visit it, to take a tour of the campus and learn more about the method of admission and registration, noting that it offers a 100% admission fee waiver, and scholarships of up to 50% in more than 16 academic programs, noting that the College of Business at the university offers a variety of undergraduate programs and scholarships of up to 50%, while the Faculty of Mass Communication at the university provides scholarships of up to 20%.

Amity University Dubai provided personal consultations for students with its academic advisors and a visit to its campus to guide them towards the best possible accredited degree for their future career path, noting that we have scholarships available to secure their academic seats for the month of September 2023.

Al Ain University also announced various grants and discounts on its undergraduate study programs, which included discounts on tuition fees ranging from 20% to 100%, and included a 100% scholarship of tuition fees for the top five students in high school, and a 50% discount for students with a 99% average. and above, and a 40% discount for those with an average of 98.99%, and 30% for those with an average between 94% and 97.99%, in addition to a 20% discount for those with an average between 90% and 93.99%.

The university indicated that it includes six colleges, including engineering, pharmacy, law, business, communication and media, in addition to the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, and teaches 31 academic programs, holding six international accreditations, pointing out that it occupies the 611th place globally (according to the QS classification of the World University Rankings). ), and ranked 28th in the Arab world (QS Ranking of Arab Universities). It is also among the top 200 universities in the world (Times Impact Global University Rankings) and ranks second in the UAE in the Green Universities ranking.

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah also invited high school graduates to join it to attend the last open day of this season the day before yesterday, take a tour of the university campus, and obtain scholarships of up to 70%, based on academic excellence, with an exemption from application and registration fees.

The University of Science and Technology in Fujairah published promotional advertisements in which it indicated the possibility of applying for a high school diploma, without “EMSAT”, to study the majors of a Bachelor of Law, a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, with the possibility of obtaining discounts of up to 30%. Noting that it has organized introductory sessions to clarify the easy admission requirements, academic programs offered at the university, student life and counseling services, in addition to training and continuing education programs during the summer period.

Middlesex University Dubai is organizing a tour for students in its campus to introduce them to the programs that can make up their journey, while providing scholarships for academic excellence of up to 50%, in addition to the possibility of winning 1000 dirhams in the event that a student is nominated to start at the university, and one person can nominate a maximum of 10 people. Maximum, and get 10 thousand dirhams, pay the deposit fee.

Abu Dhabi University, with its two campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, provided scholarships to outstanding students of up to 35% of tuition fees, noting that the percentage of the scholarship in Al Ain amounts to 30% of the total fees for students who obtained an average of 90% to 94.9% in high school, and the discount decreases to 20% of the total fees for students who obtain an average between 80% and 89.9%.

The university indicated that the discount rate in the College of Arts, Sciences, Business Administration, Health Sciences and Law on the Abu Dhabi campus ranged between 15% and 35%, depending on the student’s average in high school, while the discount rate in the College of Engineering ranged between 20 and 30%. She invited students to choose between more than 50 study programs accredited locally and internationally.

The university confirmed that it offers, in addition to the discounts available to students, five types of scholarships for undergraduate students, including a partial exemption grant for family members, a sports scholarship, a university grant, and a university president’s scholarship, in addition to the scholarship of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting that the exemption grant Partial family members apply to students enrolled in the study who have direct or kinship relations such as siblings, spouses, or parents, provided that more than one student is registered at the same time for the study.

She explained that the sports scholarship provides a discount of 25% of the tuition fees for students participating in the various sports activities organized by the university effectively and with distinction, within the university sports teams (coach, captain or player) and who have a cumulative average of 2.50 as a minimum, while the university scholarship offers ( Academic Scholarship) a discount of 15% to 50% of tuition fees for UAE residents and applicants from GCC countries, according to their high school averages.

• Scholarships and facilities targeting outstanding citizens and residents, owners of innovations, scientific and athletic achievements, people with special needs and brothers.

100% off

Abu Dhabi University confirmed that the scholarship of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan offers a 100% discount on tuition fees for the first twenty students among the graduates of public secondary schools at the state level, who have recently been accepted, and who are enrolled in Abu Dhabi University and graduated from secondary schools there.

She indicated that the University President’s Scholarship also offers a 100% discount on tuition fees for those who obtained an average of 97% or more in the last three years of high school (grades 10, 11 and 12) from new high school graduates who joined the university in the same year they graduated. from their secondary schools.

