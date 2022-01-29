Dubai (Etihad)

The Asian Football Confederation assigned a team of Emirati international referees to manage the match between Oman and Australia, which will be held on February 1, at Sultan Qaboos Stadium in the Omani capital, Muscat, as part of the matches of the eighth round of the Asian qualifiers qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, for the second group.

The arbitration team includes Muhammad Abdullah Hassan (referee of the court), Muhammad Ahmed Youssef (first assistant), Hassan Al-Mahri (second assistant), Adel Al-Naqbi (fourth referee), Qatari Khamis Al-Marri (video referee), and Uzbekistan’s Eljir Tantachi (video assistant referee).

The World Cup, Mohamed Abdullah Hassan, recently participated in a “video referee”, accompanied by the two international referees, Ammar Al-Junaibi, “assistant video referee”, and Yahya Al-Mulla, “fourth referee”, among the arbitration staff that refereed the match between Saudi Arabia and Oman last Thursday, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the seventh round for the same group.

On the other hand, the Asian Confederation appointed the Emirati international referee Yahya Al Mulla as a “fourth referee” among the refereeing staff in charge of managing the match between Vietnam and China, which will be held next February 1, at Mai Den Stadium in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, as part of the eighth round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. ‘, for the same group.