Dubai (Union)

The FIFA Referees Committee has chosen the UAE “World Cup” international referees team, led by Mohammed Abdullah Hassan, to manage the Costa Rica-New Zealand match in the qualifying supplement to the 2022 World Cup, which will be held on June 14 at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium – Qatar

The arbitration team consists of Muhammad Ahmed Youssef (first assistant), Hassan Al-Mahri (second assistant), Qatari Abdul Rahman Al-Jassem (fourth referee), Saud Ahmed (assistant referee), Abdullah Al-Marri (video referee), and Khamis Al-Marri (first video referee), Talib Al-Marri (second video referee). .

FIFA chose our World Cup team to participate in managing the 2022 World Cup matches for the second time in a row, after the distinguished participation in the 2018 edition.