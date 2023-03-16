Saad Abdul Radi (Abu Dhabi)

The support of the wise leadership remained the key to the Emirati talents for all doors of hope and ambition, and here “Al Ittihad” shines on a group of these talents that call for joy and give confidence in the future in this good land, where buds engage in the age of flowers in cultural and creative fields, in which they achieve achievements Worthy of appreciation and encouragement. And these young innovators dreams grow with them, leading to achieving and building a society of knowledge and creativity in every field.

The youngest publisher

Al-Dhabi Al-Muhairi, an 8-year-old Emirati thinker and passionate talent, was called the youngest Emirati entrepreneur, and she did not exceed 6 years of age, as she started by establishing a library and publishing house to sell books and educational aids, after she noticed that most of the children in the family were preoccupied with electronic games and smart devices. . Al-Dhabi started reading at an early age, and when her parents touched her passion for the universe, planets, earth and nature, she did not stop asking again, no matter how much information and answers they provided her, which reinforced her passion for searching books and scientific encyclopedias for answers to her questions. The youngest Emirati publisher during her meeting with Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, when she was seven years old. Al-Dhabi participated in several international forums and exhibitions, most notably the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, and the “Expo 2020 Dubai” exhibition. It was also hosted in the Pearl Quest competition that was held at “Expo 2020 Dubai” in the women’s pavilion, to present its specialized project “Rainbow Jamni”. In books and educational aids only for children from months to 13 years old, including children with autism, the blind and people of determination, and it won the third place as the best sustainable idea that has an impact on society and the family. Al-Dhabi was not satisfied with this amount, as she searched for the appropriate means to spread her idea and inspire her children. After a search trip on the Internet, she decided to participate in the challenge of breaking a world record in the Guinness Book as the youngest publisher in the world of a bilingual book entitled: “I had an idea.”

The youngest writer in the world

With the book “The Happy Elephant and the Bear”, Saeed Al Muhairi (4 years old) celebrated his first published book, thus becoming a candidate for the title of the youngest writer in the world. His book and the book of his sister, Al-Dhabi, entitled “Here was the Beginning.”

Honorable mentions

Sharifa Mohammed Al-Houti, a 9-year-old rising talent, a young innovator, an avid reader, a passion and a lover of volunteering, won first place in the NSTI competition at the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation, and the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for the distinguished student category, and she also holds On a distinguished idea in Young Innovators, and many other honorable achievements.

Sharifa says: Let me tell you a little about my project in the Young Entrepreneurs Competition, in which I got first place.. My project is: the multiplication table fish game, and I targeted students with it, in order to make it easier for them to calculate the multiplication table.. I chose this game because I see that most Children have difficulty calculating the multiplication table, so I wanted to make something entertaining, interesting and useful at the same time.. It was a big fish, but with time I decided to make it smaller so that it would be easy to carry, without weight or heaviness, and it would be useful for formation and the multiplication table. Sharifa aspires to develop this game by creating a program on mobile phones and smart devices that includes this game, and she aspires to cooperate with a company to make fish out of wood, so that it lasts for a longer period.

Excellence and creativity

Moza Al-Houti is a talented writer (12 years old), from the city of Khor Fakkan. She loves drawing, acting, writing stories, and innovation. Her first story was published, entitled: “The Secret of Lahloub”, and she won the International Exhibition of Innovation held in Egypt, and she implemented and presented many workshops and initiatives. She is also a member of the “Safety Ambassadors” with the Dubai Police, and also won third place in the “Painter” competition with the Juvenile Awareness and Care Association, in addition to being distinguished in education, as she won the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, the Hamdan Award for the Distinguished Student Category, the Sharjah Award for the Distinguished Student Category, and the Sharjah Award for Distinguished Student Category. Innovators of the “Fab Lab” with the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation. And I got the title of “Knight of Reading”. Moza says: I am really happy and proud of what I have accomplished, and the credit goes to my parents, without whom success and excellence would not have tasted, and in all moments we find that is the motivation and support that did not and will not abandon us on any day.

From children to children

Al-Dhabi announced to her children’s friends her initiative: “Books from Children to Children”, which saw the light at the Sharjah International Book Fair to invite all children to write, compose and draw, and in turn publishes their creativity for them, so that the writer, illustrator and publisher are children. Al Dhabi has published three books so far as part of the initiative, and she is in the process of publishing more books in the coming months to support children and people of determination, through writing and publishing, to translate their feelings and discover their talents at a young age.

external posts

Al-Dhabi Al-Muhairi was invited to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, to participate in the Child Exhibition and sign her book. To make these writings touch the conscience and taste of other children with their innocence and ease of understanding. Al Dhabi has other initiatives, such as donating books and educational aids to children outside the country to contribute to the dissemination of science on a larger scale, such as children in Zanzibar and some educational centers in Jordan.

mental arithmetic

Hayam Al-Hassani is a distinguished and talented 13-year-old student. Her talent lies in the fields of drawing, programming and mental arithmetic. She has won several awards, most notably: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance in the Distinguished Student Category, the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence in the Distinguished Student Category, and the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence in the Distinguished Student Category. Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, the Distinguished Student Category, the Holy Qur’an Recitation Award, the Sheikha Latifa Award for Childhood Creativity, and many others.