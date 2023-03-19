Saad Abdel-Radi (Al-Ittihad)

12 other emerging Emirati talents that we highlight, within this file, on the occasion of Emirati Children’s Day, because the distinction of our children is promising signs on the path of the future, and the rising generations of the nation’s buds in all the emirates of the country record achievements and innovations every day that translate the great efforts made by the state in building Human.

Ghaya Al Ahbabi… the youngest UNICEF ambassador

Ghaya Saad Al-Ahbabi, an 11-year-old Emirati girl, was approved on Emirati Children’s Day this year as UNICEF’s ambassador for adolescents to “cop 28”. She is nicknamed the Green Girl due to her interest in the environment. And she confirms that she has been approved as an environmental ambassador by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. She is also the youngest graduate from the Aspiring Leader Program of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Leadership Development. And the youngest painter from the Department of Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, and the youngest positive influencer with a purposeful orientation on social networking sites. She won the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance. And first place in the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Award for Distinguished Student. And the Child Environment Award from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood. And the first place in drawing talent at the state level from the Embassy of the Netherlands in the UAE. And first place in the Young Da Vinci Award at the level of the Arab world. And the talent award at the level of the Arab world. And the Digital Creativity Award at the Arab level. And the first place in the “Thank You My Teacher” competition from the Ministry of Education. The second is the Tolerance Award from the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence. As well as the third place in the Ali bin Harmal educational award in recitation. And a member of the Child Council of the Family Development Foundation. Founder and leader of the Smart Child City Forum, and a member of the Al-Watan Volunteer Youth Team. Member of the Inventors Association.

Aisha Al-Khayal.. Local and international awards

Aisha Humaid Al-Khayal, a sixth-grade student, an avid reader, a member of the Sharjah Children’s Shura Council and a young presenter on Sharjah TV. She has won several local and international awards, including the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, the Young Writer Award of the “Health and Community Protection” and the Latifa Award for Childhood Creativity. Among her talents are mental arithmetic and writing stories. Also, after taking courses in mental arithmetic for her love of mathematics, she won sixth place globally in the “Smart Brain” competition. Her first story was published at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022, and her story: A Scarecrow’s Straw won the Future Voices Competition of the Emirates Literature Foundation. She is a member of the “Emirates Creators” team, “Thank you for your volunteer giving” and others.

Muhammad Al-Naqbi.. winning 100 competitions

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Naqbi, a talented student, won more than 100 competitions locally and internationally, including the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum three times. He also won the Founding Leader Award, the Holy Qur’an Award and its Sciences, and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Award for Generations (three sessions). .

A former member of the Sharjah Children’s Shura, and currently a member of Sharjah Youth and a member of the Child Council of the Fujairah Socio-Cultural Society, he holds the Fujairah Knights title and the Creativity Shield, and a member of the “Inspired” team of the Ajman Society for Social and Cultural Development.

Maryam Al-Naqbi .. the heroine of “Smart Brain”

Mariam Abdullah Al-Naqbi, an Emirati talent in the sixth grade, is talented in mental arithmetic, and among her skills: recitation, recitation, reading, programming, and innovation. She has won many prizes and competitions locally and internationally, including: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance Distinguished Student Category and the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence/ Distinguished Student Category. She is a member of the Sharjah Children’s Shura and a member of the Sharjah Girl Guides Commission and the Child Council of the Fujairah Socio-Cultural Society. She holds the title of Knights of Fujairah and the Shield of Creativity. She is also a member of the “Inspired” team of the Ajman Society for Social and Cultural Development, and many other memberships.

Maryam won the first place internationally twice in the “Smart Brain” competition for the mental arithmetic program, the second place in the same competition, the gold medal in the national competition for mental arithmetic, and the rising star award in the world level in the robot competition. She also completed the three levels in the Programmer of the Century program in the application development category, and won the fourth place in the Digital Creativity Award, and the second place in the Innovator Fingerprint Competition. And first place in the category of designing a digital game that serves the environment.

Hedaya Salem.. talent and excellence

Hidayat Saleh Saeed Salem, 11 years old, is talented in drawing, writing stories, recitation and poetry. She loves the Arabic language and mathematics. She is a member of the Children’s Shura Council of the Sharjah Parliament. She also loves innovation and space. She participated in VIXIQ competitions and in the innovation exhibition at the Sharjah Science and Innovation Center and the space camp of the Mohammed Foundation. Bin Rashid Space Center, and observed the solar eclipse at the Sharjah Space Academy. She also contributed as a small broadcaster to presenting paragraphs on live television and radio programmes.

Hedaya presented many theatrical performances in front of the audience, and among her most prominent theatrical participations: Sharjah Heritage Festival, and the Family Festival affiliated with Sharjah Asset Management, Al Zahia Theater show, and won first place at the state level in the creative writing competition sponsored by Al Ain Center for Giftedness and Excellence, and won first place in the Champions Challenge Environment and second place at the level of the Arab world in the innovation competition for the environment at the Conference on Modern Trends. She also won the fourth place at the Gulf level in the mental arithmetic competition, and she presented a training session on innovation at the Nabaris Science Forum in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in cooperation with the Al Ain Center for Giftedness and Excellence. She also presented a training session on technology, and is a member of the Digital Innovation Lab and a member of the Future Generations Library of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions.

Hedaya is a member of the Shane Training Center, the Child Center in Sharjah, and the Sajaya Center in Sharjah. She is also a volunteer who has contributed to many community initiatives and holds many certificates and medals in the field of volunteering. She is currently working on issuing her first story.

Nila Al-Ahbabi… a multi-talented artist

Nila Saad Al-Ahbabi, a fourth-grade student, a leading personality, creative, and multi-talented. She was chosen as a talented student in the arts within the “My Talent” program. She won second place in the tolerance competition by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence. And the first place in the innovation competition from the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and the fourth place (repeated) in the Arab World Geniuses Exhibition competition from the Arab Republic of Egypt. She also holds the title of Innovation Ambassador from the “Positive Mind” Institute for Training and Development. And the first place in the cooking competition by the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Association for Future Generations. Nila is a member of the Al Watan Volunteer Team, the Friends of the Environment Association, and the Zayed Library of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Hamad Al-Ahbabi.. the hero of the “Exhibition of Geniuses”

Hamad Saad Al-Ahbabi, a talented child, won first place in the “Our Digital Innovations” competition from the Fakhr Al-Watan Voluntary Association, and first place in the “Fifty Generations” award. He is a second-grade student with many talents and a leading personality. His creativity and scientific excellence have emerged among his peers since a very young age. He is talented in mathematics, theater and programming.

He won the third place (repeated) in the “Exhibition of Geniuses” competition at the level of the Arab world from the Arab Republic of Egypt. And first place in the innovation competition of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination. And the first place in the distinguished speech competition at the level of the city of Al Ain from the Emirates School.

And the fourth place in the “Quran My Paradise” competition. And a member of the Al Watan Volunteer Team. Member of the Friends of the Environment Association. Member of the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Association, Future Generations Library. A member of the “Awnak Ya Watan” volunteer team.

Saud Al-Kaabi.. the star of the reading challenge

Saud Ahmed Al-Kaabi, 11 years old, lover of chess, friend of pen and words, and ambassador of sustainable development. Several stories have been published. The first has been translated into English and is being translated into several languages, which is the story of “Saud and the Game of Chess”, with which he won first place in the Voices of the Future Generations competition. And stories of the secrets of chess, the plump octopus and the fugitive language, and he was chosen as a voice of future generations for children’s rights. Now the story will be translated into several languages ​​to be published worldwide. He focused on the goals of sustainable development and not bullying others. He also won a competition to write a story about a child dreaming of going to Mars, which was implemented by the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Association for Future Generations.

Saud says: I love reading, and that is why I participated in the Arab Reading Challenge for four consecutive years and I am still continuing, and I won the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and the Hamdan Award for Distinguished Academic Performance. I also won the first place in the sports commentary competition as the youngest sports commentator in the promising category in the “Our Summer is Happiness” program. Chess I won the Al Ain Chess Championship for two consecutive times.

Hamdan Al-Marzouqi: I love the first place

Hamdan Mohammed Al Marzouqi, an eighth-grade student in Dubai, loves reading and has creative inclinations in many aspects, for which he achieved many awards, including: Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Student category 2023, 2021, and 2018, the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence in 2019, and the Founding Leader Award in 2020 .

Hamdan says: My confidence in myself is great and my confidence in my abilities is greater. I am born Zayed and I adore the first place, and the most important factor that helped me achieve it is my mother.

Sultan Al Shamsi.. Busy Achievements

A talented young poet, 9 years old, who holds the title of “Poet of Peace”, is distinguished academically, is a fluent speaker, loves his country and is a “safety ambassador” in Dubai Police. He published his first story at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022.

Sultan has many achievements in various fields: He won the first place in the Holy Quran recitation competition at the level of Al Ain American Private School. He holds an initiator membership from Al Ain Center for Giftedness and Excellence. He also won second place in the UAE Inventors Association competition.

It has two innovations (smart glasses and a device for programming vitamin D3).

And he won the Digital Creativity Award, and he participated in the Young Innovators Challenge 2022 competition in its fifth session, which was organized by the Ministry of Education at Expo 2020 within the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival. He is a member of various associations, including: the UAE Inventors Association, the Friends of the Environment Association, and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Center. He is also a member of the Peace Buds.

Salem Al-Kaabi.. storyteller and inventor

Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi, a 13-year-old rising Emirati programmer, lover of artificial intelligence, writer and reader with many hobbies, and a photographer using the “drone”. He also won the Hamdan Award for Distinguished Academic Performance and the Sultan Award for Youth Energy. And he was selected among the distinguished firsts in the Emirati programmer program, the Artificial Intelligence Program 2021 of the “Sandooq Al Watan”. He won the most original voice in the Future Generations Voices Competition in the Middle East for his story: “My Grandfather’s Mysterious Box.” His story, inventor Salem and Robosa, was also chosen to be part of the fifty book titled “Free Your Imagination… The Emirates Are in Your Eyes”…published by the “Aqdar” Writing Initiative. He published a story entitled “The Crocodile Zaazou and the Plan of Tears”. It won fourth place at the level of the eastern region in Sharjah in the Arab Reading Challenge 2018-2019, and fifth at the state level in the elaborate reading competition of the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Association for Future Generations. He also won the first place in the photography competition as the best picture of the city of Kalba, and he was honored at the University of Sharjah by the Parents Council, in addition to obtaining the title of a certified trainer, and he presented many courses in self-development such as: Be a shining star, and the “Canva” program education course. .

Zayed Al Kalbani.. the rising writer

Zayed Al Kalbani, a 9-year-old boy, was among the youngest writers to sign their books at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022. He won the “My Talent” competition of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi in performing arts and drama. He has also won many reading competitions at the domain level in Al Ain. Holds first and advanced positions, writes short stories, is passionate about reading in all fields. Participated in the creative reader competition, qualified in the Awqaf competition for the Holy Qur’an in part, qualified in the Arab reading challenge competition to the third qualifiers at the state level, and participated in the “Young Innovators” competition at Expo. He loves learning and practicing art, pottery making and acrylic casting. He is fluent in the art of public speaking, and likes to summarize stories in an interesting manner. He learned additional languages ​​such as English, Chinese and Japanese, volunteered in presenting reading workshops and educational lessons, and created a library of transparencies. He converted battery-powered toys to solar charging and studies programming and the world of electronics. In the future, he aspires to become a programmer and engineer and manufacture innovative and environmentally friendly homes. He wrote many stories.

