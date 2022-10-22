2,400 volunteer hours to help society overcome the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic, was enough to bring about a fundamental change in the personality of Emirati citizen Amira Al-Omari, as she found during this period a golden opportunity to search for herself and rediscover her talents and potential, away from the career momentum and requirements of her administrative work as an officer. Contact in the Abu Dhabi Municipality, and she has become one of the most prominent writers and content makers on social media, and her ideas and writings have become a magnet for dozens of well-known influencers in the country, who have brought her together in a joint cooperation to provide content from the core of her ideas and preparation.

Amira Al-Omari confirmed to “Emirates Today” that her overwhelming desire to explode her creative energy and talent in the field of media work and the manufacture of its content, did not leave her from the stage of study until graduation, explaining that this talent helped her greatly to develop her creative, administrative and leadership skills in her field, which It qualified her to win first place in the “Irtiqaa” award for institutional performance (individual category) at the level of Abu Dhabi Municipality.

She said: “My work conditions did not stand in the way of my continuous quest to develop my talent and develop my skills. Rather, they were supportive and helpful to me until the (Covid-19) pandemic came to change my lifestyle, so I decided to use my skill to create awareness and guidance contents about the Corona virus, and I volunteered within a team ( Emirati Marshall) volunteered to help my country overcome this pandemic, as I worked an average of eight to 12 hours a day in the Corona survey and examination centers, in an experience that expanded my awareness and gave me an additional opportunity to develop my talent and skills in communicating with different groups of people, and helped me to present workshops He worked for training in writing and designing content, public relations, and recitation, as well as helping dozens of influencers to create and present distinguished media content on social media.

Al-Omari expressed her pride and sense of pride in being an ambitious Emirati citizen, who grew up in a country that supports talent and highlights exceptional works, and provides all the capabilities and material and administrative incentives to develop the skills, talents, creativity and passion of her children, expressing her hope to continue her path to achieve her ambitions in the field of media content industry, holding workshops and writing. Creative content for content makers in distinct ways, after a series of distinct experiences it has gone through.

She said: “I am still searching for my passion, and I hope to expand the scope of my assistance to young people who want to work as media content makers, by sharing my skills and experiences and transferring knowledge in writing and creating content through more workshops in this field.”