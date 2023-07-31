Dubai (Union)

Symphony Investments, the Emirati investment company in Minsk, Belarus, launched yesterday the northern waterfront project, “The North Waterfront”, at a cost of more than 10 billion dirhams (2.5 billion euros), according to Mohammed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Symphony Investments, a global real estate development company.

The total project units are approximately 75,000 units located on an area of ​​more than 8 million square meters, and the project includes a public garden and various services. Minsk, the capital of Belarus, is a forward-looking project that draws its inspiration from the region’s rich history.”

Alabbar indicated that the project prioritizes the well-being of the residents, and provides them with unique living experiences by providing high-quality facilities and services and a modern lifestyle for the residents, with the help of the most prominent designers and architects to provide high-level residential complexes.

The project includes community services, including: an exhibition center, public parks, neighborhood parks, an ice skating rink, shopping centers, supermarkets, jogging paths, hotels, restaurants and cafes, schools, medical facilities, kindergartens, the arts district, and a church. , University of Information Technology, Maritime Services.

“North Wonderfront” is an ideal complex that improves the quality of life of its residents by providing them with high-level facilities and amenities, and the charming garden provides a mixture of natural beauty and captivating destinations.

The Residential Club also includes a distinguished neighborhood that provides a luxurious experience with high-level facilities. The Residential Club enhances the interconnected community life experience through social activities, and represents a destination for individuals looking for a distinguished lifestyle.