New York University Abu Dhabi announced that one of its students has been awarded a Fulbright scholarship.

Maryam Al Hammadi, a graduate of the class of 2019 political science, received the scholarship, which will fully fund her studies for a master’s degree in international studies at the University of Washington in the United States, and during her studies she explores solutions to the global climate change crisis by linking science, international relations and public policies.

Al Hammadi is one of three students selected by the US Department of State for this year’s UAE Fulbright scholarship, along with her university colleague Hana Kassack-Glebov, a graduate of Interdisciplinary Studies Class of 2021, who received a US Fulbright scholarship to Ghana.

The scholarship is an international educational exchange program for students, faculty, and other professionals sponsored by the US government.

Mariam Al Hammadi expressed her aspiration to start her higher studies in the United States of America and to benefit from the cultural exchange opportunities provided by the Fulbright Program.

In a related context, two graduates of New York University Abu Dhabi were awarded the Knight Hennessy Scholarships, which enhances the academic achievements of the university during the past academic year, as Rawan Dhair, a graduate of the class of 2020, is preparing to study for a doctorate in law at Stanford Law School, and Tammy Giugiva, Graduated Class of 2019, Stanford University, with a Ph.D. in Genetics.

The Knight Hennessy Scholarship Program was established just five years ago and has quickly become one of the most prestigious international scholarship programs with more than 6,000 applicants annually.

Mahak Sanjani, a Class of 2022 graduate, was also awarded an Erasmus Mundus Scholarship to study the International Master’s Degree in Marine Biological Resources.

The Erasmus Mundus Scholarship is the largest program of its kind in Europe, and it grants international students comprehensive funding to obtain master’s and doctoral degrees in various European universities.

Li Cheng, a graduate of Class of 2022, received a Yincheng Scholarship offered by Yincheng Academy at Peking University in the Chinese capital, and is seeking a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science with a specialization in interactive media, and plans to benefit from a master’s degree in China Studies, which focuses on politics and international relations.

The Yincheng Scholarship was established in 2015 with the aim of deepening relations and enhancing understanding between China and the rest of the world. Students study the historical, contemporary and future realities of China and participate in extra-curricular activities with field studies, promoting cultural exchange and interdisciplinary education.

Lin Yi and Sofia Yushchenko, class of 2022 alumni, and Herbert Crowther, class of 2021, received Schwarzman Scholarships; Which is one of the most prominent graduate scholarships in the world offered by Schwarzman College at Tsinghua University in Beijing, and Tatiana Brown, a class of 2022, was awarded the Truman Scholarship, the second time in the history of NYU Abu Dhabi.

Iyad Perdika, a graduate of Class of 2022, has been selected for the 2022 Rhodes UAE Scholarship, which allows outstanding students to pursue their higher studies at Oxford University in the UK.

NYU Abu Dhabi Vice President Mariette Westerman stressed that the university provides its distinguished students worldwide with an inspiring educational experience that guarantees them tangible practical results in a range of fields, including science and technology, social policy, and the arts. Prestigious scholarships from the most prestigious international universities.