News and information on the scientific, economic and industrial aspects of the Emirati achievement in the mission of the Hope Probe overwhelmed us, and placed the Arabs at the farthest point in the universe. However, there is another national dimension in the historical mission related to the Emirati spirit that was manifested in its sweetest and most pompous form, with various manifestations of love, gratitude, pride and pride, and rallying around an exceptional leadership that crossed an exceptional country towards the ports of achievement and leadership in various fields and fields, the summit of international indicators and global competitiveness reports.

A dimension that carries with it the strength of national cohesion, and the UAE receives the next fifty of its glorious history with all readiness for the centennial of the Emirates, and the historical mission is paving the way for the establishment of the first human settlement on the Red Planet by 2071.

From the national dimension to the national and Islamic, and the UAE looks at the mission that took more than six years and mobilized dozens of Emirati minds and arms, as a point of light and a ray of hope for the Arab and Islamic nations as a whole in the footsteps of the founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who instilled in all An Emirati and an Emirati, the conviction that everything is good for him, is also for his brothers in the Gulf and Arab region and for all of humanity. Perhaps the step taken by Dubai Airports is symbolic indications of the UAE’s keenness to share with the world the joy of the historic achievement. It was keen to decorate the passports of arrivals with the stamp of arrival to the homeland of happiness and achievements with the words “I have arrived in the Emirates … and the Emirates will reach Mars on 09.02. It is printed with “Mars Ink”, made from volcanic basalt rocks from the Mleiha area of ​​Sharjah, whose surface is very similar to that of Mars, making the lucky person coming from different parts of the earth to the homeland of happiness, sharing with us the joy of achievement and making it a beautiful memory that lives with him forever.

An Emirati spirit that ignites hope and joy in the souls, confirming the essence of the UAE’s approach and its firm belief that cooperation between nations and peoples is the key to reaching solutions in facing the challenges facing the world. From this standpoint, it has not forgotten its responsibilities in the most difficult and complex pandemic facing humanity when it sent tens of tons of aid to support medical teams in various parts of the earth to confront the Covid-19 pandemic. The Hope Coalition was established and launched a global initiative to transfer and distribute two billion doses of anti-virus vaccine to countries. Developing, without bothering those busy with it .. because it is occupied with Mars.