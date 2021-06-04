Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Operation Emirates Smile Foundation, in cooperation and coordination with Healthpoint Hospital and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, will begin today (Friday) the implementation of its sixth medical campaign in the country, during which it provides free surgeries for people with cleft lips over a period of 3 days at Healthpoint Hospital Abu Dhabi.

The Emirates Smile Operation Foundation was established in January 2011 under the patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Her Highness Sheikha Al Yazia bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and it is a branch of the international charity “Operation Smile” that provides free surgery. Safe for children and young people born with cleft lip and cleft palate, it was established in 1982 and has provided more than 300,000 free surgeries to patients in nearly 30 countries around the world. As part of its sixth campaign, and in order to diagnose and identify patients eligible for surgery, Operation Emirates Smile Foundation held three comprehensive examination sessions, the first of which was at the University Hospital in Sharjah last January, when 11 patients were examined, and the second at Al Jalila Children’s Specialist Hospital in Dubai, where 13 patients were examined, and the third It was at the Foundation’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where seven patients were examined.

Over the course of the three days specified for the mission, 10 patients between the ages of six months and 39 years will undergo surgeries that will change their lives by ending their suffering forever due to a condition of congenital facial deformity. A team of 32 medical volunteers, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses and pediatricians, will donate their time to carry out the mission. Medical volunteers from Operation Smile Emirates Foundation will work alongside volunteers from Healthpoint Hospital.

The medical team has the expertise and professional competence to ensure the provision of high-quality care to all patients before, during and after surgical procedures, and 6 student volunteers from the Student Program Initiative will also join this task to help with office work and family care.

As part of this medical mission, patients who underwent operations at Healthpoint previously during the mission carried out in December 2020 will be called for a periodic examination and follow-up after six months have passed.

The volunteer medical staff at Operation Smile Emirates Foundation will examine all patients who have undergone surgery and will answer patients’ families’ questions regarding follow-up and care.

It is noteworthy that since 2017, the Emirates Operation Smile Foundation has examined 109 patients of 24 nationalities and performed surgeries on 56 patients from more than 15 nationalities. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi hosted four medical missions.. While Healthpoint Abu Dhabi hosted its first medical mission in December 2020.