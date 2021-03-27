Dubai (Union)

The horse “Mystic Guide” awarded Godolphin its ninth title in the 2000-meter Dubai World Cup Category 1 race, when Panamanian knight Louis Saise led it, under the supervision of coach Michael Esteadham, to the title of the race with a prize of $ 12,000,000, to bring the UAE’s balance to 13 wins on the evening of Jubilee Silver and third in a row after “Thunder Snow” won the title in 2018 and 2019, and the 2020 edition was postponed, which is Godolphin’s ninth victory in the most expensive race in the world.

In conclusion, Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club, crowned Godolphin the most expensive trophy in the world.

The “Mystic Guide” son of “Justzabr” was running smoothly at the start of the race in third place, maneuvering behind the leaders “Hypothetical” and “Capizano” before taking steps forward near the two lead.

And the knight Louis Saise knew how to deal with the course of the race, and he kept weaving in this manner. Suddenly, attention turned to the horse “Mystic Jade”, who entered strongly on his opponents in the straight line, and began to widen the difference between him and his competitors.

The “Mystic Guide” surpassed the Japanese challenger “Shawa Wizard” by Shinbo Nakanishi, under the supervision of R Akobo, and led by Kita Tosaki. The champion scored a time of 2:01:61 minutes, and came third, “Magny Course” for Godolphin under the supervision of André Faber and the leadership of William Buick.

Half: the ninth

Category: Dubai World Cup for the first category

Prize: $ 12,000,000

Hosted by: Emirates Airlines

Distance: 2000 meters

Floor: sandy

Winner: Mystic Guide

Owner: Godolphin

Knight: Lewis Saez

Coach: Michael Steadham

Timing: 2:01:61 min