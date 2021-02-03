Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

Officials in the space sector in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have confirmed that the next stage will include launching a number of joint projects between the two sister countries in the space sector, in order to consolidate the bonds of brotherhood and historical partnership, and based on the importance of supporting scientific and knowledge affairs in the two countries.

The officials explained that a joint committee was formed between the Emirates Space Agency and the Saudi Space Authority, and specialized work teams were launched in several areas, including space projects, policies, legislation, and space education, with the aim of achieving mutual benefit, exchanging knowledge, transferring expertise, and qualifying national competencies to lead new space projects in the future.

This came during a virtual seminar organized by the Emirates Space Agency, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the Saudi Space Authority, yesterday, with the participation of Eng. Hessa Al Matroushi, Leader of the Scientific Team for Mars Exploration «The Hope Probe», and Engineer Majed Al Anzi, Head of Operations and Space Programs at the Authority Saudi Space Agency, and engineer Abdullah Khalifa Al Marar, Head of Space Missions at the Emirates Space Agency, which was directed by Eng. Nasser bin Hammad, Head of Strategic Partnerships and International Cooperation at the Emirates Space Agency.

Engineer Hessa Al-Matroushi said: The stage of entering the Mars orbit represents a milestone for the working team of the Hope Probe, as the time period for receiving information at the ground station takes about 11 minutes between what is happening to the probe and what was received at the station, so the probe was programmed automatically to be able to Knowing his current state and acting through the software that was placed in the probe.

She added: The second distinguishing stage is entering the scientific orbit of Mars, where the actual mission of the probe begins to study the Martian atmosphere, study the layers of the atmosphere, and search for the influence factors of oxygen and hydrogen gases, which are information that will be collected for the first time in the scientific community, and for a full Martian year. , With the aim of providing scientific benefit and sharing it by providing 200 academic and international bodies to develop the sciences we know about Mars.

She pointed to the success of the Hope Probe project in achieving its main goal, which is to develop an elite of scientific national competencies capable of leading huge space projects, as the probe includes 200 new designs, and 66 pieces of the probe have been installed in the country, and about 60,000 people have benefited from awareness programs. Which targets youth, as they are the future of the UAE, and the team also contains 34% of the women’s cadre armed with knowledge and knowledge.

For his part, Eng. Majed Al-Enezi stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is looking forward with the UAE to activate the role of the Arab Group for Space Cooperation, and to enhance its regional importance, with the aim of establishing competitive Arab space programs, and forming a common vision of international positions in the space file, as the group seeks to form the foundations that will contribute Later in the establishment of a joint Arab space agency capable of an effective presence in the international community.

Huge budgets

Majid Al-Enezi, Head of Operations Sector at the Saudi Space Authority, pointed out that space projects require huge budgets and complex technologies for their success, and they are the challenges facing major countries in the space industry. Therefore, international cooperation is very important, which prompted the Kingdom to sign the Arab Group for Space Cooperation Charter, with the aim of building Specialized Arab cadres, launching a space industry that serves the Arab economy, and achieving the strategic dimension of Arab space security.

He pointed out that the Kingdom has launched several programs to consolidate the space industry, and to build the basic base of human cadres, laboratories and laboratories, as work is being done on the national strategy for space and the current review of the Saudi space system and its organization, with the aim of developing sustainable plans for the coming years.

For his part, Eng.Abdullah Al-Marar reviewed the role of the Emirates Space Agency within the Hope Probe project, through financing the project and supervising its implementation in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in addition to the participation of a group of agency engineers in the various stages of the project, whether during the design or manufacturing phase. And assembly and launch, and up to the current stages.

He pointed out that the Hope Probe project represents an affirmation of the advancement of the UAE in the field of space, through a group of national cadres that possess the will and scientific knowledge for achievement and creativity, pointing out that the probe will double the responsibility on the national space sector, during the next phase, to accomplish other space projects, which During this period, the state continues its approach to sustainability in the sector.