Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Emirati researcher, Abdullah Yusef Ahmed Rashid Al Hosani, obtained a doctoral thesis under the title “The Legal System for Outer Space” from the University of Sharjah. Through the study, the researcher seeks to enrich the UAE and international legal library with a book that may open new horizons for the Emirati legislator and decision-makers in the country to make decisions. And the issuance of laws, more appropriate to the new Emirati space era, with the aim of making their steps towards leadership in the field of outer space firm, strong and based on sound legal foundations.

The thesis is a theoretical and scientific addition to the field of specialization, especially as it deals with the experience of the United Arab Emirates in the space sector.

In his innovative scientific thesis, the researcher discussed the UAE’s position on the agreements regulating space, which unanimously agreed that work in space should be for the benefit of all countries, in a manner that preserves the rights of developing countries, which requires the beginning of defining the boundaries of outer space and knowing the mechanism and legal system on which it operates. States in the exploitation of outer space, analyzing and studying international agreements and treaties related to outer space, with the aim of highlighting the principles of outer space law, the most important of which are the principle of freedom of exploration and use, the principle of the subordination of space in terms of exploration and exploitation to international legal rules, and the principle of the inadmissibility of international ownership of outer space, and use For peaceful purposes.

In his scientific thesis, the researcher reviewed the international efforts exerted to regulate the outer space sector, and the international governmental and non-governmental cooperation to regulate outer space, and clearly demonstrated the regional and national efforts in this direction.

Researcher and professors in the aspect of thesis discussion (from the source)

In his thesis, the researcher concluded with many findings and recommendations, and among the most important results: The agreement on the necessity of the peaceful use of outer space was not accompanied by an agreement about what is meant in this regard by the word “peaceful”, and is it intended to prevent the use of outer space for military purposes, or is it only intended It is also prohibited to use it for aggressive purposes, and the text of the second paragraph of Article 1 of the Outer Space Treaty, which states: “All states shall have the freedom to explore and use outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies without discrimination.”

Among the most important recommendations that came out of the scientific thesis: The necessity of stipulating in the Outer Space Treaty the means that ensure the implementation of the principle of freedom of exploration and use of outer space, the necessity of stipulating the concept of use and exploration, and not leaving them without specification or limitation, so that they are not justification for the great powers in Committing harmful acts in other countries under the broad name of the terms use and exploration, in addition to the procedure for amending the texts of the International Liability Agreement, so that if the two countries concerned agree to form a claims settlement committee to examine the dispute, it will inevitably benefit from their acceptance to be bound by its provisions.

The study also recommended that attention should be paid to the Emirati participation in efforts related to the manner in which international space law should regulate future space activities.

The message was discussed by Prof. Dr. Mohamed Al-Daqqaq, Professor of Public International Law – Legal Adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates as Chairman and an External Debate, and Prof. Dr. Faisal bin Helilo, Professor of Public International Law at the College of Law – University of Sharjah, and Dr. Zayed Ali Zayed, Associate Professor of Public International Law at the College of Law. University of Sharjah, and Prof. Dr. Wael Allam, Professor of Public International Law, College of Law – University of Sharjah, as a supervisor.