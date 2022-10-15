Al Ain (WAM)

Dr. Badria Al-Junaibi, a faculty member in the Department of Communication, Media and Creative Industries at the United Arab Emirates University, has achieved a global academic achievement, the first of its kind at the level of researchers in the field of media in the country, by being selected among the 2% of the list of the best scientists in the world for the year 2022-2023, for its excellence in “scientific research in the field of media specialization.”

Stanford University, one of the world’s most prestigious universities, announced this classification, which includes more than 160,000 researchers among more than 8 million scientists who are considered the most active worldwide, taking into account 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields. The classification excludes self-citations, focusing on the position of researchers in authoring scientific papers, and it was selected according to the number of citations that researchers quoted from its approved scientific research, which amounted to 78 academic papers, while the number of its participation in conferences reached 50 international conferences.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Badriya, a graduate of the United Arab Emirates University, obtained a master’s and doctorate degrees from the United States of America, in public relations and mass communication, in 2008. Her research interests include social networks and international communications, and she has published more than 78 approved research in international scientific journals. She is a member of the editorial board of 18 refereed scientific journals and has won 33 local, Arab and international awards, including the Mohammed bin Zayed Award for Outstanding Students, the Shoman Foundation Award for Arab Researchers, the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for the Distinguished Teacher category for the year 2017, the Khalifa Educational Award as the best university professor at the state level, and the award for the best university professor at the state level. Emirates for the best doctor in an educational institution in the country and the Sheikha Shamsa bint Suhail Award for Creative Women, and the Hamdan bin Mubarak Award for Institutional Excellence. .

Dr. Badria expressed her happiness and pride as one of the daughters of the UAE, and dedicated this achievement to the UAE, represented by its wise leadership, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”.

She extended her thanks and appreciation to the administration of the United Arab Emirates University, which provided her with all aspects of support and care, as she has spent 18 years as a faculty member at the university.