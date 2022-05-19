Dubai (Union)

The FIFA Referees Committee has chosen an Emirati referee team, led by international Mohamed Abdullah Hassan, and international assistant referees, Mohamed Ahmed Youssef and Hassan Mohamed Al-Mahri, among the match referees teams selected for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The list included 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video referees, in cooperation with the six continental federations.

The selection of the current staff of judges in the Emirates stadiums is the second in a row, after Russia 2018, in a new achievement for the Emirati arbitration whistle, which has formed a continuous presence in the World Cup since the first participation of the former international referee Ali Bujasim, who is the first Emirati referee to participate in the management The World Cup matches, in three consecutive editions, 1994, 1998, 2002, followed by former assistant international referee Issa Darwish in the 2006 World Cup, and former assistant international referee Saleh Al-Marzouki in South Africa 2010, while the injury prevented the former international referee Ali Hamad and his crew from appearing in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Football Association, confirmed that the selection of an Emirati arbitration team to manage the 2022 World Cup matches, led by Mohammed Abdullah Hassan, assistants Mohammed Ahmed Youssef and Hassan Al-Mahri, is a new achievement for UAE sports, and a continuation of the excellence of the judges of our stadiums, in The continuous global presence since the 1994 World Cup, and it also comes to the same crew, after its remarkable participation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where the Emirati team performed a distinguished performance that deserved praise and praise.

He added: The Football Association attaches great importance to supporting national governance, and to continuing development in various sectors of the arbitration corps, whether for referees, assistant referees or video technology referees, as the Emirati arbitration enjoys a good reputation at the continental and international levels, and one of the fruits of that, is the continued presence of the staff The Emirati is among the World Cup kits for the second time in a row.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid indicated that what is being achieved is the result of continuous work to complete the march of excellence for the judges of the Emirates stadiums, in light of a comprehensive vision related to the development strategy pursued by the federation, and applied in all committees.

He added: We are very confident that our national staff will be good at managing the World Cup matches, to be the best representative of our sport, as extraordinary ambassadors, and we wish them success.

Salem Ali Al Shamsi, member of the Board of Directors of the Football Association and Chairman of the Referees Committee, valued FIFA’s decision to choose an Emirati team for the 2022 World Cup, led by Muhammad Abdullah Hassan, and assisted by Muhammad Ahmed Youssef and Hassan Al-Mahri, pointing out that the national whistle distinguished at the continental and international level, during The past years, he has been present with full force, and with the testimony of “FIFA”, which chooses the Emirati staff for the second time in a row, as it proves that the plans for development and advancement of the arbitration sector are moving at a steady pace, to achieve what it aspires to, in terms of raising the efficiency of the national crews, and increasing their technical capabilities and physical, to implement the directives of the Board of Directors, headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, who puts all capabilities at the service of the arbitration corps, and all judges.

He added: A deserved choice for the Emirati team, who previously participated in the World Cup 2018, and won the praise of everyone, as he continued the brilliance process, as usual for the judges of Emirates stadiums in their strong relationship with the World Cup, since the era of the former World Cup Ali Bujasim.

He said: The Emirati whistle is fine, and this is what we have previously confirmed, and we also see a development in the level in general, and the Emirati crews have become strongly present in all tournaments and competitions, on a continental and international level, in recent years, and continue with the same confidence.

Al Shamsi stressed that this achievement will be built on, in order to continue to work to ensure that there are more than one Emirati team nominated for the World Cup in 2026 and beyond, according to a clear strategic vision, which the federation is working on in all its committees.