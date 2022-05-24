Dubai (Etihad)

The Referees Department of the Asian Football Confederation has assigned an Emirati international team of referees that will run the matches of the AFC U-23 Cup Finals, in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, from 1 to 19 June.

Our international national team includes the “referees of the arena” Adel Al-Naqbi, Omar Al Ali, Yahya Al-Mulla, the “assistant referees” Sabt Obaid, and Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi.

Ali Hamad Al-Badwawi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Football Association, will be assessing the referees who will manage the first group matches in the final qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup, which will be hosted by the State of Kuwait for the period from 8 to 14 of next month.

In a related context, the West Asian Football Association appointed international referees Ahmed Al-Ghais and Yasser Al-Zaabi among the referees team in charge of managing the matches of the fourth West Asian Futsal Championship, which will be hosted by the Kuwait Football Association for the period from 4 to 12 June 2022.

The Referees Committee of the Football Association, at the request of the Japan Football Association, nominated the international referee, Ahmed Issa Darwish, and the international assistant referee, Jassem Al Ali, to manage matches in the JFA International Friendly Championship “Kirin Cup 2022” in Osaka, Japan, for the period from 10 to 14 of the month. same.