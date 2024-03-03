Dubai (Etihad)

A team of international Emirati referees led by Adel Al Naqbi will officiate the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Ulsan Hyundai match, which will be held the day after tomorrow, Tuesday, at Gyeonggi Stadium in South Korea, as part of the quarter-final matches of the AFC Champions League.

Our international staff includes: Mohamed Ahmed Youssef (first assistant), Hassan Al-Mahri (second assistant), Sultan Mohamed Saleh (fourth official), Omar Al Ali (video referee), and Mohamed Obaid Khadem (video assistant referee).

The two international referees, Adel Al-Naqbi and Omar Al Ali, recently concluded their participation in the FIFA Seminar, which was held in the Qatari capital, Doha, from February 26 to 28, with the participation of 31 referees from the federations of Asia, Africa, and Oceania, as part of the efforts of the International Federation’s Referees’ Committee. To prepare international referees for the upcoming tournaments organized by FIFA, including the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup.