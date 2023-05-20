Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

At the Madinah Book Fair, the Emirati Publishers Association once again looks at Saudi book lovers, bringing to them a selection of masterpieces from the Emirati publishing houses, which the “Platform” project highlights during the second session of the Madinah Book Fair, which is being held at the King Salman Center. Exhibitions and conferences from 18 to 28 May, organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Manassa” displays visitors to the exhibition more than 410 titles from the most prominent publications of 51 publishers of the members of the association, to find everything that meets their passion and tastes of books that vary between literary, knowledge and scientific, within the framework of its mission aimed at enabling Emirati and Arab publishers to gain global reach. Through their books, and at the same time, presenting an impressive collection of books to various segments of readers everywhere, to contribute to the consolidation of reading and the sustainability of their knowledge.

New doors

Rashed Al-Kous, Executive Director of the association, said: “Based on our successful experience in the first session of the Medina Fair last year, we were keen, in the association, to participate in this distinguished second session, which witnesses the participation of more than 300 local, Arab and international publishing houses. Through this participation, we aspire to open new doors for our publishers to reach new markets, and to communicate with international writers and publishers, which contributes to enhancing their sales and helping them to conclude new contracts in the field of translation, publishing and distribution.”

He added that the association aspires, through the “platform” project, to play a major role in the field of distributing Emirati books globally by participating in various local and international events and cultural forums, as well as major book selling and distribution platforms, in order to ensure the development and sustainability of the publishing industry in the country and the access of Emirati books to new markets.