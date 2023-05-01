The UAE has a distinguished career in working for the environment, which coincided with its establishment in the early seventies of the last century. The UAE is keen to actively participate in all conferences and events seeking to reach sustainable solutions that contribute to overcoming the challenges of climate change. Support and encourage innovative initiatives locally and internationally.

Through an extended qualitative journey, the UAE has been keen to be an active participant in the sessions of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP), to present its initiatives in environmental protection and its pioneering model in sustainability, and to learn about the experiences of other countries in addressing environmental issues. The last 10 editions of the conference witnessed an active and distinguished presence of the UAE, as the country participated in advancing, accelerating and intensifying global efforts to work for the climate and protecting the planet, in addition to launching pioneering initiatives to promote environmental sustainability in the world.

And with the escalation of climate changes during the past years, the world is looking forward to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host from November 30 to December 12 of this year in Dubai Expo City, as a new impetus for efforts. Global efforts to implement pledges and commitments to solve climate change issues.

The international process of negotiations to combat climate change began during the Earth Summit, which was held in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro in 1992. Following this summit, the official body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was formed, with the aim of allowing the ecosystem to achieve sustainable development and fix greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. A time frame. The Convention entered into force in 1994 and has been ratified by 199 participating countries and organizations, in addition to the European Union.

The first session of the climate summit “COP1” was launched in Berlin, Germany in 1995, and it set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and it was decided to hold an annual meeting.

The UAE recorded an active and distinguished participation in the “COP27” conference, which was held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh last year, where it participated with a variety of delegations amounting to more than 70 government and private institutions, a number of policy makers, negotiators, business leaders, and a variety of leaders. Women and youth work and civil society organizations.

The participating delegations worked to consolidate the close partnership between the UAE and sisterly Egypt, and to support its presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) and its endeavors towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, in addition to linking the results and outputs between the two conferences of the parties, COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh and COP28, which is hosted by the UAE. UAE this year.

Within the activities of «COP27», the UAE announced the global launch of the Crimean Alliance for Climate, in partnership with the Republic of Indonesia, as the alliance aims to support, enhance and expand the areas of mangrove forests globally as one of the nature-based solutions to face the challenge of climate change, and efforts to absorb and isolate greenhouse gas emissions globally. Where mangroves contribute to enhancing the response to the repercussions of climate change, such as: hurricanes, storms, and floods, and are a store of carbon up to four times greater than the wild tropical rainforests, and provide fertile areas and safe natural habitats for marine biodiversity.

The UAE also revealed, as part of its participation in the “COP27” activities, the national track for climate neutrality 2050, which represents the time frame for the mechanisms and stages of implementation of the Emirates Strategic Initiative, to strive to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, which was announced in October 2021.

The track set the climate ambition ceiling to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and aims to achieve an 18% reduction in emissions, compared to the target reduction rates in the updated report of the nationally determined contributions, under the Paris Agreement by 2030, then reach reduction rates to 60% by 2040, and reach a degree neutrality by 2050.

During its participation in the “COP26” conference in Glasgow, Britain, in 2021, the UAE announced a roadmap for achieving leadership in the field of hydrogen, which is a comprehensive national plan aimed at supporting local low-carbon industries, contributing to achieving climate neutrality, and strengthening the country’s position as a source of hydrogen, in A framework for consolidating the directions of the UAE leadership to promote future solutions to global climate challenges.

The roadmap for achieving leadership in the field of hydrogen included three basic goals, which are to open new sources of value creation by exporting low-carbon hydrogen and its derivatives and products to the main import regions, and to enhance opportunities for new hydrogen derivatives through low-carbon steel and sustainable kerosene, in addition to other priority industries. that contribute to achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

On the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit, the UAE, in cooperation with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), also launched a global platform to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects and solutions in developing countries, and pledged $400 million through the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to support the platform in Fundraising of at least one billion dollars.

The UAE participated in the work of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25) in the Spanish capital, Madrid, in 2019, and the delegation included in its membership nearly 90 members representing a group of government agencies and institutions, in addition to 41 young men and women from a number of institutions. Academy in the Emirates.

During the conference, the UAE called on the international community to intensify global attention to efforts to adapt to the repercussions of climate change, and to work to disseminate innovative technologies and solutions that support mechanisms to achieve this adaptation.

During its participation in “COP24” in the Polish city of Katowice in 2018, the UAE stressed the need to accelerate the pace of global commitment to the provisions of the Paris Climate Agreement, and work to reduce the causes of climate change and mitigate its repercussions, to protect the lives of millions of people around the world from the negative effects of climate phenomena. The world is witnessing its severity clearly, including the increasing fires, floods and droughts.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launched the Youth Empowerment for Climate Program on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP23) in Bonn, Germany in 2017, where the UAE government worked to design and manage the program in partnership with the Youth Climate Lab, in cooperation with governments. and participating international organizations.

During its participation in the “COP22” conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakech in 2016, the UAE stressed the need to expedite the translation of the decisions of the “Paris Climate Conference 2015” into practical programs and projects that contribute to reducing the repercussions of the global warming phenomenon that threatens the planet.

The country stressed the importance of transforming the provisions of the “Paris Agreement” into realistic actions, which requires redoubling efforts, coordination and cooperation at all levels, locally, regionally and globally. the specific circumstances of each country.

The UAE participated with an official delegation in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP21), which was hosted by the French capital, Paris, in 2015, where the UAE’s pioneering initiatives and projects resonated internationally and attracted the world’s attention to its promising future.

During the “COP21” conference, the Paris Agreement was adopted, as the parties participating in the conference reached a historic agreement to combat climate change, accelerate the intensification of actions and investments necessary for a sustainable future with low carbon emissions, and enhance the global response by limiting the increase in the planet’s temperature to more than 1.5 degrees by 2050. In addition to the demand for the need to review and lift pledges and to provide financial assistance to the countries of the South.

In 2014, the city of Lima, Peru, hosted the COP20 conference, and at the end of its meetings, the summit issued the “Lima Declaration”, which included an accurate framework for the national contributions that each country must communicate about in the framework of preparing for the Paris Agreement.

The UAE participated with a high-level delegation led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the conference, and the state affirmed its commitment to serious and continuous work in order to reach an effective global agreement on climate change, as the UAE has been urging and encouraging all countries to join the efforts exerted to mitigate the effects of climate change. the climate.

During the “COP18” conference, which was held in Qatar in 2012, the UAE affirmed its continued commitment to international efforts aimed at confronting climate change, and to work with its regional partners to reach effective responses to this global challenge.

During the conference, the UAE reviewed its achievements in the field of renewable energy and its relentless pursuit to achieve and establish concepts of sustainable development.

The first global tally

The next edition of the “COP28” conference, which the UAE is hosting this year, will witness the first global outcome to assess progress made in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement, which provides an important and decisive station for unifying visions and responding to scientific reports, which indicate the need to cut emissions in half by 2030. , to make progress in achieving the goal of limiting the rise in the planet’s temperature above the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050. The (COP28) conference also constitutes a turning point in the march of global efforts to meet the challenges of climate change, increase financing, and raise the ceiling of ambitions and commitments of countries towards transforming Climate challenges turn into sustainable economic and development opportunities that promote global measures to mitigate the consequences of climate change.

