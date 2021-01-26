Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Over the past ten years, the Emirati “Operation Smile” Foundation has managed to reach a large number of patients and families wishing to provide medical assistance to their loved ones. The community volunteers affiliated with the Foundation devoted their time and effort to spread awareness and collect donations within the framework of the official regulations followed.

The Operation Smile Foundation was established in the Emirates in January 2011, under the patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Her Highness Sheikha Al Yazia bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and it is a branch of the international charitable “Operation Smile” Foundation, which means Providing free and safe surgery to children and young people born with cleft lip and cleft palate, it was founded in 1982 and has so far provided more than three hundred thousand free surgeries to patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

And based on the belief of Her Highness Sheikha Al Yazia bint Saif Al Nahyan that all children deserve to smile, and to receive care, appreciation and love regardless of their nationality, culture or religion, the Emirati Smile Foundation has focused on embodying this on the ground for more than 3,500 cases inside and outside the UAE , Including Morocco, Ethiopia, Egypt, Madagascar, Malawi, Jordan and the Philippines.

During 2017, thanks to the generous and invaluable support from the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, the Foundation began providing free corrective surgeries to children and youth residing in the UAE who suffer from cleft lip and cleft palate and since then, relevant examinations have been performed on 109 cases out of 24 Nationality and surgical operations for 56 people of more than 15 nationalities, and in the same context, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi hosted four medical missions, while Healthpoint Hospital recently hosted its first medical mission in this regard last December 2020.

Effective cooperation

It is noteworthy that despite the unprecedented challenges due to the “Covid-19” pandemic during the past 2020 year, active and effective cooperation from the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Health Point continued with the Emirati Smile Operation in implementing its plan to bring smiles safely. Not only for the 13 patients who underwent corrective surgeries during this difficult period, but also for their families, which changed their lives forever.

On this occasion, the Foundation renews its intention to continue providing care to those who will not be able to obtain safe surgeries for congenital anomalies or comprehensive medical follow-up for them, and hopes that these continuous efforts aimed at serving humanity in the homeland of humanity will inspire many in the Emirates, and push them to contribute by donation, support and leadership.