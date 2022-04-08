Five Emirati officials were among the top ten positions on Gulf Business’ list of the 100 most influential Arab personalities for 2022, making the UAE occupy half of the top 10 list, with a remarkable Emirati presence topping the list.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC” and its group of companies ranked second on the “Gulf Business” list, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airline Group in In third place, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, came in fifth place, followed by Mohammed Al Abbar, founder of Emaar Properties, in eighth place, and Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, in ninth place, becoming the only woman in the top ten.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, came in fifteenth place on Gulf Business’ list of the 100 most influential Arab figures for 2022.

Gulf Business said that Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, who comes in second on the list, leads the company’s smart and ambitious growth strategy, noting that Al Jaber was chosen as the number one CEO in the oil and gas sector globally outside the United States and China, according to the “Brand Finance” rating. “.

She added that ADNOC plays a pivotal role in the energy transition strategy, while the company announced an investment of about $6 billion to enable the growth of drilling activities to enhance its reserves, in addition to enhancing its upstream production capacity and refining and marketing portfolio as part of its smart growth strategy 2030.

Gulf Business said that His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed is successfully leading Emirates Airlines, as he is one of the pioneers in the aviation sector, noting that the company has signed many agreements and launched many initiatives that promote the growth of the tourism sector, especially in the wake of the “Covid 19” pandemic, in addition to transporting 600 million doses of vaccines, in addition to the leadership of His Highness, Emirates NBD, to achieve record profits during the year 2021, with a growth of 34% compared to the year 2020.

Gulf Business said that Reem Al Hashemi has made great efforts over the past years in the framework of the UAE’s organization of Expo 2020 Dubai, as the UAE succeeded in hosting 192 countries under one umbrella and recorded more than 23 million visits within 6 months, during which the UAE managed to dazzle the world.

Gulf Business also said that Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, after arriving on Mars, did not stand as the head of the Emirates Space Agency only, but also announced an expedition to the orbit of Venus, in addition to exploring the asteroid belt behind Mars as the UAE embarked on new space initiatives.

Gulf Business said that Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak leads assets worth 243 billion dollars through Mubadala, which plays a key role in diversifying the UAE economy, in addition to Al Mubarak’s leadership efforts to enhance investments in various sectors, as well as his chairmanship of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and Emirates Global Aluminium.

Gulf Business said that Mohamed Alabbar succeeded in leading Emaar Properties, which recorded the highest ever sales of $9.19 billion during the past year, and recorded a profit growth of 80%. Alabbar also led the e-commerce platform “Noon”, which recently opened its largest warehouse in Riyadh covers an area of ​​45,000 square meters and is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Zend”, a digital bank that provides services to the corporate and retail sector.



