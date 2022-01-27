The convoy arrived in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, and it is the largest medical support convoy from the UAE for the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. These vaccines will be distributed immediately to vaccination centers with the aim of encouraging the residents of the Gaza Strip to be vaccinated after the Strip entered a fourth wave of the pandemic..

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development, Ghazi Hamad, thanked the UAE for this important assistance, which comes in critical circumstances in which the Gaza Strip is exposed to the fourth wave of the spread of the virus, which will enhance the ability of the health sector to effectively confront its spread..

Hamad explained, during a press conference held at the Rafah crossing in the south of the Gaza Strip, after the arrival of the convoy of vaccines, that the shipment of medical supplies is large and appreciated by the brothers in the United Arab Emirates, and he thanked the leadership of the UAE for the generous donation, whether with medical devices or the establishment of the Emirates Hospital..

For his part, the former Palestinian Minister of Health, Dr. Jawad Al-Tibi, said:: “The health sector is one of the time-consuming sectors, and we are facing a global epidemic that requires great efforts“.

He continued, “The UAE sends aid after aid in order to support our steadfastness and face difficulties and disease in the Gaza Strip,” adding that “this batch of Emirati aid comes at the right time to support the health sector and vaccinate students.”“.