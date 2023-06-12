According to a statement from Masdar, the agreement was signed with the Ministry of Energy, the Investment and Development Fund Management Company of Kazakhstan, and Samruk Kazania, a shareholder in the Kazakh Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The new wind power plant will be equipped with a battery system to store energy, and the first phase of it will be developed in the Gambil region. The project will contribute to helping Kazakhstan achieve its goal of generating 50 percent more energy from renewable sources by 2050, according to the statement.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the COP28 Conference, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masdar, said that the wind power plant project in Kazakhstan is of vital importance as it contributes to providing the country with clean energy, reducing emissions and accelerating the pace of sustainable development.

He added, “The world urgently needs to redouble efforts and take actual steps to triple the productivity of renewable energy sources by the end of the current decade, in order to preserve the possibility of achieving the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal of avoiding a global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

Kazakhstan has set a goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2060 and for renewable energy to make up 50 percent of its energy mix by 2050.

Central Asia is a major strategic destination for Masdar due to its abundance of solar and wind energy sources. Last April, Masdar announced the completion of the financial closing process to finance the development of three solar photovoltaic projects with a total production capacity of 900 megawatts in Uzbekistan. . When they start operating, these projects will provide electric power to more than one million homes and contribute to avoiding the release of more than one million tons of carbon emissions annually, making this the largest program to develop solar energy projects in the Central Asian region.

In Azerbaijan, Masdar is developing the Karadakh photovoltaic solar power plant with a production capacity of 230 megawatts, and has also signed agreements to develop onshore wind and solar power plants and integrated offshore wind and green hydrogen projects with a total capacity of 4 gigawatts.

Founded in 2006, Masdar is a world-leading Emirati company in the field of clean energy, active in more than 40 countries, investing in a portfolio of renewable energy projects with a total production capacity of more than 20 gigawatts, and looking forward to producing at least 100 gigawatts of renewable energy. by 2030.