Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

Major General “M” Ismail Al Gergawi, President of the UAE and Arab Federations, held a coordination meeting today with Yurata Ramo Skina, the Lithuanian Chargé d’Affairs to the Embassy in the State of Lithuania, at the Federation’s headquarters in Dubai to discuss ways of cooperation between the UAE and Lithuanian federations in the future. The meeting was attended by Abdullatif Al Fardan, Vice President of the Federation, and Mohammed Abdullah Al-Hajj, a member of the Council, the President of the Executive Office, Salem Al-Mutawa, the Secretary-General, Khaled Al-Hinai, Chairman of the Committee 3 against 3, Muhammad Al-Hammadi, Director of the Federation, and Dr. Munir Al-Habib, Technical Director of the Federation

Salem Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Federation, confirmed that the meeting witnessed many positive points for fruitful cooperation for the game in the two countries, to be concluded later after agreeing on all the items to conclude a partnership agreement in many areas, exchange experiences, establish training camps and courses for coaches and referees, and also in the 3 against 3 game, And everything related to basketball.

Salem Al-Mutawa praised this agreement, stressing that it is a step towards a country in which basketball is the first popular game before football, and there is a great development in all levels of the game in Lithuania.

Al-Mutawa said, “There will be details of the meeting, especially the 3-on-3 game, the twinning, and the establishment of tournaments and camps, whether for teams or referees, which is a step to open the way for more comprehensive cooperation in the coming years, and many issues of the game have been reviewed in the two countries.”