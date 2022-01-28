Figures and facts confirm the UAE leadership, a leadership formulated by wise leadership visions that made dreams a reality, and the impossible is possible and the future is present. A leadership made by will, determination and hard work, relying on the hands and minds of the people of the Emirates.

The figures say that the UAE came first in the world in 152 development and economic indicators, and first in the world in the people’s confidence in their government, and first in the world in adapting to changes.

From the top of the international indices, three Emirati companies ranked the most valuable brands in the Middle East in terms of value for the year 2019, according to the “Global 500” index, issued by the global “Brand Finance” organization, which ranks the 500 most expensive brands in the world, and published by “Brand Finance”. the Union”.

According to the index, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC” brand ranked first as the most valuable brand in the Middle East, with an estimated value of $8.9 billion, and the Emirates Telecommunications Group “Etisalat” ranked first in the Middle East as the most expensive brand for the group’s comprehensive portfolio. After its value exceeded the $10 billion mark, setting a record as the first group in the Middle East to breach the $10 billion mark, while the “Etisalat” brand (without the portfolio’s subsidiaries and not carrying the Etisalat brand) ranked second after “Etisalat.” ADNOC, with a value of $8.3 billion.

According to the report, the Emirates Airline brand was the fourth most expensive brand in the Middle East, with a value of $6.3 billion, “after ADNOC and Etisalat.”

The Corporation ranked His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airlines, in the first place among the CEOs of airlines, and the 34th globally, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. ADNOC ranked first as the best CEOs in the Middle East and North Africa region, and 15th in the world, and His Excellency ranked first as the best CEOs in the oil and gas sector globally for the second year in a row.

And as the Knight of Initiatives, the lover of excellence, and the first place, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” said: The UAE is first, and the Emirates always, “and may God protect it, with its flag high.”