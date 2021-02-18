Emirati leader in the Fatima Bint Mubarak International Academy Show Jumping Cup

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The competitions of the eighth edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak International Academy Jumping Cup 2021, which is held over a period of three days at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, have started, and more than 90 riders from different parts of the world participated in the competitions of the first day, in different categories.

The organizing committee of the event stressed the conditional and preventive measures in the championship and informed the referees, veterinarians and riders about everything related to the issue of the mechanisms and benefits of the health protocol, during the competitions to ensure the safety of everyone, and the first steps of preparing the veterinary examination were carried out, to confirm its results on the health and physical competence of the participating horses.

The championship is held under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Chair of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chair of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, and with the support of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy For women sports, President of Abu Dhabi Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, and organized by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy. The categories are divided as follows: the one-star category for young jumping horses, sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, whose prizes are estimated at 10 thousand dirhams, and the junior category “Juniors” for the first international riders championship, sponsored by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, and its prizes are estimated at 20 thousand dirhams. And the local championship category, sponsored by the Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation, whose prizes are estimated at 20 thousand dirhams.

For her part, Amal Abdel Qader Al-Afifi, a member of the Academy’s Board of Directors, affirmed the high organization capacity of the work team, saying: Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy has always been keen to support the horse’s championships, enhance its position and confirm its importance, as an integral part of our culture. And our identity, and without a doubt, the establishment of the eighth edition of the show jumping championship is nothing but a clear translation of the message and vision of the wise leadership and its investment in empowering the new generations of the sons and daughters of the Emirates, to emerge in the sport of parents and grandparents, in order to preserve the great legacy they left for us.

She added: The UAE was and still is a pioneer in organizing equestrian tournaments, at the highest level of efficiency and professionalism, and we will be on the date with the eighth exceptional edition that will be held in exceptional circumstances as well, taking into account the provision of safety for all participants, through the application of the approved health protocol with the utmost precision, and the provision Complete prevention for everyone, by adhering to the precautionary measures followed, and we take this opportunity to thank all those in charge of the regulator and all the supportive partners from various departments and entities.

The first days of the championship witnessed the participation of many knights who expressed their happiness with this participation, and expressed their pride in the ability of Emirati women to be present in the fields and compete for cups, and that the UAE has proven its leadership and distinction in hosting and organizing international events, which concern women in particular, despite all Circumstances and challenges, as for the field, the international tournament of the one-star category for junior horses aged 6-7 years opened in the afternoon, and the opening came with a one-round run over hurdles of 125 cm high for horses 6 years old, and 130 cm for horses of 7 years old, with prizes With a value of 30 thousand dirhams, 18 riders competed on it, 6 of them succeeded in completing the round without a mistake. With a difference in timing, the Syrian knight Shady Gharib won the lead in the horse “Elite Du Ponts” (7 years), and finished the round in 58.33 seconds, and won the second place award. The Danish knight, Tina Lund, accompanied by the horse «Even Flow HPR» (7 years) and the time 61.92 seconds, and the third place prize was won by Farisna Salem Ahmed Al Suwaidi with the horse «Cooper» (6 years), and he completed the tour with him in 64.81 seconds, as the knight Shad said. What a strange thing about winning: Very happy that I returned to compete in the Academy Cup, which is held for the eighth time here in the capital Abu Dhabi. The level of the contestants was high, and this indicates the continuous training that everyone undertook in preparation for this event during the previous period, and what really impressed me was the good organization that It managed to contain a large number of knights and knights, with precautions that guarantee their safety. I thank the organizing committee and I wish all success to the participants.

In the first international competition for junior knights “Juniors”, with the specifications of a single round, the half course was designed with hurdles reaching a height of 125 cm, and competed for its prizes of 20 thousand dirhams, 18 knights and riders, and completed the round without error 7 knights, the best time of 59.18 seconds, and scored The knight Issa Omran Al Owais in the horse «TITTINGER DO ALTOP» and was crowned the first place prize, and the second place award was crowned the knight Sheikh Khalid Sultan Al Qasimi with the horse «Excalibur 3» and completed the tour in 61.10 seconds, and returned to the podium of the leading knight Issa Al Owais to receive the third place award on horseback “Avillon” ended the run with him in 61.94 seconds.