The UAE and the Republic of Kenya stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation during the African Climate Summit and the COP28 Conference, which constitute an opportunity for the international community to agree on a future path that focuses on practical solutions.

Kenyan President William Ruto and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, said in a joint statement in conjunction with the African Energy Forum in the capital, Nairobi, that climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing the world today, and it is It requires continuing work in order to reach the highest aspirations in the outcomes and outputs of the African Climate Summit in Nairobi and the Conference of the Parties «COP28».

The statement indicated that the “African Climate Summit” and “COP28 Conference of the Parties” constitute an opportunity for the international community to meet and agree on a future path that focuses on practical solutions.

They affirmed their determination to enhance close cooperation to ensure the success of COP28 and the African Climate Summit in achieving tangible results for the climate and for the peoples of Africa and the world.

The Kenyan president praised the UAE, its leadership, and the presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) for its firm support for sustainable development and climate action. He also affirmed his support for the leadership team of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), and welcomed the assignment of Sultan Al Jaber to the task of the appointed president of the COP28, which allows benefiting from his long experience and leadership. In the field of transition in the energy sector, and in supporting efforts to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources around the world.

For his part, Al-Jaber stressed the importance of the African Climate Summit as a pivotal station for Africa and the world in the period leading up to the holding of “COP28”, in order to accelerate a logical, practical, gradual and fair transition in the energy sector, and to provide solutions from the continent of Africa to “COP28” next November, praising the efforts of Kenya and President Ruto in driving climate action.

The two sides emphasized solidarity and concerted efforts in support of increasing the global production capacity of renewable energy three times by 2030, realizing that this goal requires a global effort.