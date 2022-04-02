Dubai (Etihad)

The Emirates Journalists Association organized, at its headquarters in the historic Al Fahidi neighborhood in Dubai, an evening of “Good Companionship”, which it decided to hold every first Thursday of every month, in which colleagues with the profession of trouble meet to exchange views and ideas about the future of the journalism and media profession, and spend a good time together.

The evening was attended by Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Journalists Association, a number of the Board of Directors, and a number of fellow members of the Association.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mohammed Al Hammadi welcomed the attendees and congratulated them on the success of Expo 2020 Dubai. He also congratulated the attending members and the masses of journalists and media professionals on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, and noted the need for members to participate in the activities and events organized by the association, and reviewed the steps being implemented at the association’s new headquarters, which It has four floors and is now in the final decoration stage.