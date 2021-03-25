Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Emirati Journalists Association mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The association said in an obituary statement issued by the Board of Directors: “It is with great sadness and sorrow that we have received the news of the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and for the family of the honorable Al Maktoum family and the wise leadership, asking God Almighty for mercy and mercy and for him to be covered with the breadth of his mercy and in his spaciousness in paradise.

She indicated the support of the nation’s deceased for the march of the media and the media in the country, expressing her sincere condolences for this great loss.