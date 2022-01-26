Dubai (Etihad)

The Emirates Journalists Association offered its sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the honorable family of Al Rizk, to the Council of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, to Akhbar Al-Youm, and all fellow journalists and media professionals in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, on the death of the late, great journalist Yasser Rizk, God willing, Former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dar Al-Akhbar Al-Youm and former editor-in-chief of Al-Akhbar newspaper, a member of the Board of Directors of the Arab Journalism Award, who moved to the mercy of God Almighty this morning, praying to the Almighty to bless the deceased with his vast mercy, enter him into his vast gardens, and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.

The association stressed the great role that the late contributed to the Egyptian and Arab press and his union role in the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, which spanned 12 years, and his sensitivity to issues towards his homeland and Arab nation, and he fulfilled his message to the fullest. “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”