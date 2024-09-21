The Dubai Human Resources Development Council (DHDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza) to create a framework aimed at increasing the employment of Emirati nationals in companies operating within JAFZA.

The partnership aims to provide UAE nationals with the skills needed to excel in strategic economic sectors, such as logistics, port operations and supply chain management, supporting the UAE’s ambition to become a global logistics hub.

The MoU was signed by the Vice Chairman of the Dubai Human Resources Development Council and Director General of the Dubai Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, and the CEO and Managing Director – DP World, GCC, Abdullah bin Damithan.

This partnership reflects the two parties’ joint commitment to supporting Emiratisation goals and providing citizens with the skills required to excel in various sectors.

The UAE Human Resources Development Council and Jafza will work together to promote the placement of qualified Emirati candidates in suitable positions and career development programmes with companies based in Jafza. The partnership will also encourage Emiratis to participate in on-the-job and vocational training, enhancing their practical experience and facilitating their transition into the job market. In addition, career fairs will be organised to highlight available job opportunities, providing an opportunity to showcase available positions with companies based in Jafza.

“Our partnership with Jafza represents an important step towards expanding career paths for Emiratis in vital industries such as logistics and trade,” said Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the UAE Human Resources Development Council. “By leveraging DP World and Jafza’s extensive expertise and resources, we aim to create tailored development programmes that equip Emiratis with the skills and knowledge needed to achieve long-term success.”

For his part, Abdulla bin Damithan said: “At DP World, developing local talent is at the heart of our strategy. As Jafza is a major economic driver for Dubai and one of the world’s leading free zones, this collaboration will open doors to new opportunities for UAE nationals and underscores our commitment to developing a competitive Emirati workforce, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for trade and logistics.”

Jafza is home to over 10,700 companies, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies, creating a vibrant and diverse ecosystem that offers Emiratis a unique opportunity to interact with a wide range of industries and sectors, from logistics and trade to advanced technology and sustainability. Jafza acts as an ideal incubator for talent, making it an ideal environment for Emiratis to explore and grow their careers.

The UAE Human Resources Development Council will also ensure that nationals employed by companies in Jafza benefit from Nafis, the UAE National Competitiveness Programme, by integrating them into its initiatives and incentives.