The UAE’s Hope Probe continued its scientific missions, aiming to achieve a deeper understanding of the secrets of the planet Mars, and uncover the mysteries surrounding it. The unprecedented set of scientific discoveries and contributions announced constitute a clear enhancement of the global understanding of the secrets of the “Red Planet”, and provide more accurate answers to many questions about its nature and climate, which contributes to enriching human knowledge about them.

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project (Hope Probe) is moving forward to achieve its main scientific objectives of monitoring seasonal and diurnal changes in the atmosphere and annual changes, including those caused by solar influence, which leads to the disappearance of the upper layer of the Martian atmosphere, especially hydrogen and oxygen, in addition to studying the temporal and spatial behavior of the Red Planet.

In new achievements, the Hope Probe published on August 7 observations of the aurora on the dark side of Mars, which included the results of nearly two years of monitoring the effects of local time and seasons on the aurora, and many results that help understand the magnetic environment of Mars and its interaction with the solar atmosphere.

Last July, the Hope Probe made a valuable scientific contribution to understanding how Mars is currently losing its water under changing solar conditions. It published an image showing the change in the average intensity of Lyman hydrogen emissions across the planet’s different seasons, which showed a significant increase in Lyman gamma and Lyman beta hydrogen emissions when Mars crosses the southern summer solstice and during global and local dust storms.

In April 2024, the Hope Probe provided daily maps of dust and ice over the course of a full Martian year, equivalent to two Earth years, using data monitored by the infrared spectrometer.

In April 2023, the UAE announced the extension of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “Hope Probe,” for an additional year, thanks to the important observations the project provides about the Red Planet, and to complement its scientific achievements. Since the launch of its scientific missions in February 2021, the “Hope Probe” has succeeded in achieving first-of-its-kind achievements in human history, such as capturing the first image of the hidden aurora on Mars, approaching to within 100 kilometers of the Martian moon Deimos, and observing a unique phenomenon that has never been seen before, called the “separate, meandering aurora” of the “Olympus Mons” volcano, which is the largest volcano on Mars and the largest volcano in the solar system.

The Hope Probe recorded a number of unique observations about Martian dust storms, providing unprecedented and in-depth information about how these storms develop and spread across vast areas of the planet. It also published an animation showing changes in oxygen emissions over more than a Martian year, which revealed atomic oxygen emissions at a wavelength of 130.4 nanometers, highlighting the active dynamics of the upper atmosphere of Mars and the processes that lead to its gradual escape into space. Last February, Dr. Jim Green, former chief scientist of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and chairman of Metavisionaries, stressed the importance of the scientific achievements made by the Emirates Mars Exploration Mission, through the launch of the Hope Probe, describing the mission as a “very special mission” because it is in fact the first of its kind to orbit the Martian atmosphere.

Last October, the International Academy of Astronautics awarded the Emirates Mars Exploration Project (Hope Probe) team the Laurels Award for Collective Achievement for 2023, during the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC-2023) in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, in appreciation of their efforts and contributions to enriching the international scientific community with a lot of important and accurate data about the planet Mars, which contributed to drawing a complete map of its atmosphere, in addition to revealing unprecedented observations of the smallest Martian moon, Deimos.