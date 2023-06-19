Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Emirates Girl Guides Association honored the Educational Curriculum Development Team, in recognition of their distinguished efforts and active contributions that were made in order to provide the best national leadership model, and who had a prominent role in supporting and developing an integrated approach that supports the sustainable educational process in the country.

The honoring ceremony was attended by Maryam Mohammed Al-Rumaithi, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Girl Guides Association, Dr. Huda Al-Matroushi, Director of the Emirates Girl Guides Association, Amina Khalil, Member of the Board of Directors, Chair of the Curriculum Preparation Committee, and Dr. Amna Khalifa, Member of the Board. Management, Dr. Aisha Al-Suraidi, Esmat Abdullah, Mona Al-Shehhi, Director of the Ras Al-Khaimah Commission, members of the committee, the Emirates Girl Guides Association team, a number of members of the association’s board of directors, officials and officials, and the curriculum development team.

Maryam Muhammad Al-Rumaithi, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Girl Guides Association, said that the UAE adopts best practices, educational systems, policies and strategies, thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, which The educational process gives special care, attention, and unparalleled support to enhance educational achievements, which would develop the capabilities and skills of young people, enable them to actively participate, and prepare them to keep up with the requirements of the future, according to an integrated system based on knowledge, and enhance educational values ​​among students, and nourish their minds with knowledge and science.

to support

Al-Rumaithi praised the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary President of the Emirates Girl Guides Association, “Mother of the Emirates”, and her Highness’s support for the work, activities and initiatives of the association since the first moments of its establishment, which is considered One of the important pillars of continuity in the development of the extension movement. She also praised the directives and follow-up of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Emirates Girl Guides Association, during the previous stage, who played an important role that had a great impact on the achievements that greatly contributed to supporting the plans and strategies of the Association. During the honoring ceremony, Al-Rumaithi expressed her happiness with this great achievement of the Curriculum Development Committee, stressing that the achievements are due to the sincere and fruitful efforts of the president and members of the association, represented in the implementation of one of the strategic projects that falls under the five-year strategic plan of the Emirates Girl Guides Association. (2022-2026) within the second strategic objective (to prepare a generation of girls capable of advancing society by building and raising their capabilities in various social fields).

Curricula

Amina Khalil, a member of the Board of Directors and Chairperson of the Curriculum Preparation Committee, said in her speech on this occasion that the committee was keen to develop the curricula of the Emirates Girl Guides and set broad lines for preparing action guidelines, the most important of which is the start from Vision 2071 that aims to invest in the youth of the Emirates and arm them with science and knowledge. , enhancing societal cohesion, consolidating the values ​​of tolerance, and implementing environmental programs to maintain sustainability.

Khalil indicated that the Curriculum Development Committee focused in its objectives on the principles of the association’s strategy, represented in future life skills, social simulation and information technology skills, and harmonization between the different curricula in terms of tabulation, arrangement of chapters, and unification of terminology and titles.

Dr. Huda Al Matrooshi, Director of the Emirates Girl Guides Association, praised all the efforts and the work team for the development of educational counseling curricula, and the members of the association, which focused continuously on providing best practices and innovative approaches that are in the interest of girls in terms of developing leadership, social and economic skills, to produce a generation of capable girls. To face the challenges of life to be able to lead the sound and effective to the requirements of the accelerated era.