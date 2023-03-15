The report said G42 had bought the stake from existing investors in the past few months through the 42X fund. The report added that another fund, shortly thereafter, also bought a stake in ByteDance in a deal valued at $225 billion..

The $220 billion valuation of the company is a significant discount from the $300 billion valuation in a share buyback program last year, down from the $300-400 billion valuations the company received in the secondary market in 2021..

Bloomberg had said earlier yesterday that the TikTok application for short clips owned by ByteDance is considering separating from its parent company in order to allay US concerns about national security risks, as the application has come under increasing criticism over the years that user data is ultimately in the hands of the Chinese government. Which is harmful to Western security interests.