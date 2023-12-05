The Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Dr. Abdul Karim Al Olama, revealed the launch of the UAE Food Innovation Center during the “COP28” activities, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the World Economic Forum.

The scholars said in special statements to “Emirates Today” that the Foundation has two basic pillars on which it works and directs its efforts and strategies based on them, which are the axis of relief and humanitarian work, and the axis of innovation and entrepreneurship, indicating that the UAE also has its strategy for food security 2051, and the vision of the UAE. 2030, towards optimal utilization of natural resources to produce foodstuffs that are consumed daily.

He added, “The establishment of the UAE Food Innovation Center came at a time when climate change and its impact on the environment and food production cannot be ignored. Therefore, the world must think of creative ways to produce the required amount of food with the least available resources, especially since the world’s population is increasing and in return it is suffering.” The planet is scarce in the resources needed to produce food.

The scientists stated that “the new initiative mainly talks about the concept (from farm to fork), which means producing food and providing it directly to the consumer easily and conveniently through sustainable solutions.”

He explained that the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation works in its sustainable strategies according to five main axes: the axis of relief and humanitarian work, health and disease control, education, innovation and entrepreneurship, and community development.