The folk and heritage arts in the UAE pavilion at the Tan Tan Season in the Kingdom of Morocco, held from June 26-30, attracted large numbers of visitors, who came to learn about the authentic cultural diversity that the country abounds with.

The participating teams presented a variety of traditional folklore and performing arts with great skill, creating a creative artistic painting that reflects a true and realistic image of the Emirati heritage.

Every day during the festival, folklore bands perform a number of group and individual paintings, most notably the art of Al-Ayyala. Folklore bands also present in the middle square of the Emirati pavilion the art of reciting poetry of praise, pride, and arousal of resolve, known as “Al-Azi,” which is considered one of the ancient and famous folklore arts in the Emirates, and one of the most famous. The most prominent traditional arts known to Emirati society.

The pavilion also presents many authentic folk arts, including crescents, al-Razfa (al-Harbiyya), al-Nahma al-Bahriyya, the popular session, and individual performing arts include al-Mankos, al-Taghrouda, al-Wuna, al-Rada, and al-Shallah.

Al-Mankous is one of the long melodies of Nabati poetry, while Al-Taghrooda is one of the types of Bedouin folk poetry composed by poets and performed by nomadic men on camels. The main performer sings the first verse, then the group responds with the other verses. These poems may be chanted during evening parties on various social occasions, without using any type of musical instrument.

While the art of shoeing is considered one of the traditional oral expressions used in some regions of the Arabian Peninsula to communicate between camels and their shepherd, and it is sung with poems with light meters and melodies with which camels interact, but today it has become a type of art that is displayed in heritage festivals in order to sustain it and pass it on to future generations.