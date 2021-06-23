Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

On June 23, the world celebrates the International Day of Women Engineers, and the Emirati female engineer in the defense and security industries comes to demonstrate her ability to succeed in various roles wherever she is, and to prove her excellence, professionally and as a leader in specializations in which women are rarely found.

Different and distinct models of Emirati female engineers incubated by the Emirati company “EDGE”, which specializes in advanced technology for the defense sector, and other fields, as it worked to provide the appropriate work environment for Emirati women, which enabled them to achieve success and excellence.

Aircraft Maintenance

Meera Al Zeyoudi, who specializes in mechanical engineering, is the first Emirati to work in passenger aircraft maintenance engineering at JAL, a leading provider of integrated solutions to support flight readiness for military and civilian clients.

Engineer Meera, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the United Arab Emirates University and a Master’s degree in Engineering Management from Abu Dhabi University, works in a specialty that is considered one of the rare specialties in which Emirati women are present, as the work environment in this specialization bears many challenges and difficulties that require competence. And gain the experience necessary to move forward in this work.

Through her work, Meera Al-Zeyoudi aspires to gain the necessary experience and knowledge from the expertise of other nationalities working with her in the same field, to be an effective and contributor in the field of industries, which is one of the vital fields and an important pillar in building the economies of countries.

Mira invited the daughters of the country to enter this field, which contributes strongly to growth and development and to achieving the comprehensive development of the state, especially with the presence of all capabilities, infrastructure and logistics.

aircraft technician

Reem Abdullah Shuraim majored in aircraft engineering at Abu Dhabi Polytechnic University in Al Ain, to begin her career as an aircraft technical engineer at Amerc, where she focused on engine actuators, flight services, hydraulic systems, regulation and inspection, and other tasks. Then she joined the JAL company.

For the past five years, Reem has been an aircraft engineer for the company that provides integrated flight readiness solutions to military and civilian personnel. One of its responsibilities is to carry out routine maintenance in which heavy maintenance of the aircraft and its components is carried out, and its responsibility depends on inspecting and repairing aircraft to ensure their safe operation.

Reem seeks to transfer her experience and knowledge to those around her, by training new citizens and ensuring efficient development of their skills.

Reem affirms that her ambition is the ambition of the country’s leaders who seek to achieve progress and advancement for this country in all fields, and considers the hands of the nation’s people to be the most important factor in achieving this

Autonomous systems development

Sarah Al-Buraiki, Head of Mechanical Engineering at ADASI, the region’s leader in autonomous systems and services, is responsible for managing a team of mechanical engineers working in design and analysis to provide solutions for mechanical, thermal, aerodynamic and subsystem systems to develop efficient and technical systems High in the field of autonomous systems.

Sarah is proud of her work as an Emirati engineer in a company that works on developing self-service systems for this sector in the country and abroad. On creativity, innovation and providing what is different and distinctive to the state. She pointed out that every person is capable of making positive change and making a difference, if he believes in his abilities and capabilities.

Electronics Engineering

Asmaa Hassan Al Hosani, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering from the Higher Colleges of Technology, is the first and only Emirati female engineer working in the field of military vehicle development at Al Taif, the leading provider of comprehensive support for vehicles and land systems, through maintenance, repair and overhaul services in the UAE.

Asmaa works in the Laboratory of Integration Systems at Al-Taif Company, and is responsible for modernizing, developing and modifying military vehicles. It also maintains a large number of military vehicles, in accordance with the requirements of the UAE Armed Forces, in addition to maintaining electrical circuits and replacement solutions for vehicles that require repair.

Through her work in the field of military vehicles, engineer Asma implements the first prototypes of electrical designs for vehicles, then tests and applies them to them. It also works on developing alternative solutions in the event of technical problems and dealing with companies to develop vehicles and solve problems.

Asmaa is proud of being the only Emirati working in the field of military vehicles, and she invites the daughters of the country to enter this field and register their fingerprints, because excellence, innovation and creativity have no limits in this country whose leaders support all young people in it by providing all forms of support, starting with the provision of specializations Scholarships, job opportunities, training, and even empowerment.

Mechanical Engineering

Malak Al Alawi, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Khalifa University of Science and Technology, works for Al Taif Company, a provider of comprehensive support services for vehicles and land systems in the Facilities Department of Al Taif Company, and is responsible for ensuring that maintenance, repair, modernization and modification of equipment is carried out to the highest standards. Standards.

Molouk also assists senior management in developing and maintaining the equipment’s annual life cycle plan.

Malak Al Alawi affirms that working in the defense sector is a catalyst for dedication to serving the nation, and aspires to serve the nation, and to be an honorable example for women in the UAE.