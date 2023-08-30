In recent years, the health sector has welcomed female citizens specializing in rare and complex medical fields, such as robotic surgeries and fetal medicine.

The Emirates Health Services Corporation recorded a remarkable professional presence of Emirati women who contributed to a positive transformation in the field of health care, and proved their worth in their specialties.

The Foundation emphasized that “the contribution of Emirati women extends to the field of management, as the Foundation is full of female cadres heading vital departments, through which they participated in setting strategies that lead to the development of the Foundation and the successful achievement of its goals.”

Oncologist and consultant breast surgeon, Director of Saqr Hospital, Dr. Mona Obaid Al-Ayyan, winner of the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Governmental Performance in the category of the Prime Minister’s Medal for the Best Female Doctor for the year 2022, is considered an honorable model, as she loved surgery and medicine, and faced its challenges.

Despite the lack of conviction of many around her, she proved that Emirati women are capable of entering any profession, and she was among the distinguished students of the first batch of the national program for surgical specialization, and she also applied to the first fellowship program at the state level in breast tumor surgery, which was approved by the UAE University To be the first female student to graduate with distinction.

The Director of Kalba Hospital, which is affiliated with the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, Dr. Lamia Al Zaabi, has made many achievements since she graduated from the UAE University College of Medicine and Health Sciences in 2003, and was keen on professional development by obtaining the Arab Board of Radiology in 2012 from the Arab Council for Health Specialties, She was the first Emirati doctor to obtain this certificate, and she also obtained the theoretical side of the British Fellowship Certificate in Radiology.

Al-Zaabi achieved many achievements in her field of specialization, most notably her contribution to the hospital obtaining the international health accreditation in 2019, and the accreditation related to the mother and child-friendly hospital in 2019, in addition to the nutrition services obtaining the ISO award (blood type quality).

And she worked on creating a call center for the hospital, and contributed to improving the quality of services provided to customers by updating the appointment system and organizing outpatient clinics in the hospital, in addition to her contribution to implementing several projects to enhance sustainability and rationalize consumption in the hospital.

The obstetrics and gynecology specialist at Al Qasimi Hospital for Women, Maternity and Children, Dr. Mona Abdulaziz Kashwani, is one of the distinguished Emirati doctors, as she has succeeded in becoming the first Emirati doctor to practice robotic surgery in the UAE with a license from an accredited body, where she performs total hysterectomy and hysterectomy above the cervix, excision of fibroids, removal of ovarian cysts, removal of adhesions to treat abdominal and pelvic pain, in addition to surgeries for uterine prolapse and relaxation as a result of repeated births.

In 2022, Kashwani, who obtained a certificate of licensing to practice gynecological robotic surgeries on the “Da Vinci” surgical robot from the Arcade Training Center in Strasbourg in France, is one of the few citizens who perform this type of high-precision surgery for patients using a robot.

The Emirati doctor, Iman Rashid Dimas Al Suwaidi, succeeded in becoming the first Emirati doctor specializing in fetal medicine and maternal health at the Emirates Health Services Corporation.

She is considered one of the distinguished competencies whose passion and desire to practice the medical profession and interest in everything related to the health of the woman, the pregnant mother and the fetus resulted in her obtaining a master’s degree in fetal medicine in the year 2010, and completing the fellowship program in fetal medicine and maternal health in 2013 at the University College London Teaching Hospital, Department of Elizabeth Gareth Anderson, as well as completing clinical training in fetal medicine and high-risk pregnancy, at University College London Hospital before returning to the homeland and starting her practical career, through Al Qassimi Hospital for Women, Children and Children of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, where she dreams of continuing her ambition to establish a center National Fetal Medicine Research and Science in the UAE.

The midwife, head of nursing in the maternity department at the Fujairah Hospital of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Hayat Al Hosani, sought to specialize in the field of “midwifery”, and her obtaining a diploma in nursing sciences from the Fujairah Institute, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Sharjah, did not prevent her from continuing her endeavors towards achieving her passion. With the help of pregnant women and new mothers.

She completed her scientific career from the Oman Institute of Specialized Nursing to obtain a specialized diploma in “midwifery” with distinction, after which she returned to the homeland to practice her passion as a midwife.

Al-Hosani stresses the importance of midwives and calls on female citizens to join this specialty, especially in light of the great support provided by the leadership.

Family Medicine Specialist, Director of Primary Health Care in Sharjah, Dr. Amira Al Khaja, is considered one of the pioneers who derived her human sense from the authentic Emirati heritage. With distinction, she continues her journey with a year of internship and chooses to specialize in family medicine, a field that Al Khaja describes as “vital, with a human and family dimension, due to its role in bridging the relationship between the doctor and his patients.”

Al-Khaja has a busy and distinguished career, as she obtained a master’s degree in family medicine in 2007, and the Emirati board in 2010, after which she worked as deputy director of a health center in Bida Zayed, then in Al-Rashidiyah in the Mezher Health Center, before assuming her duties as a doctor and leader through the Primary Health Care Department. In Sharjah and its supervision of 25 primary health care centers, including two dental centers, and a center for promoting family health, to prove the ability and competence of Emirati women in their various fields of work.

