Emirati farmer Ahmed Al-Hefeiti has succeeded in planting a cocoa tree in the Emirate of Fujairah, achieving a new accomplishment in his agricultural career.

He confirmed to Al-Emarat Al-Youm that “this experience reflects the ability of the local farmer to innovate and renew in the agricultural sector, and enhances efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in most agricultural products.”

Al-Hafiti was previously able to grow types of Asian nuts and fruits, and succeeded in extracting aromatic and medicinal oils from some plants.

“I imported seeds of the best three types of cocoa from Uganda, the original home of the fruit, and I succeeded in growing them last year, without the need for expensive greenhouses or spending money on taking care of them through cooling systems. I simply placed them in an area shaded by agricultural shade netting (rocklin), and the high humidity in the coastal areas of the country helped the plant grow naturally,” he said.

He added, “Planting the cocoa tree from seeds is better than any other method, because it gradually adapts to the nature of the environment in which it is planted. Although it needs three years to produce its fruits, providing shade is an essential factor in protecting it during its growth and production period.”

He stated that the cocoa tree grows in an environment with high temperatures, which may sometimes exceed 47 degrees Celsius, while it cannot tolerate a drop in temperature to about 15 degrees Celsius, especially during the flowering period, during which the trees lose all their flowers, noting that the cocoa tree is able to withstand the environmental conditions in the country.

He pointed out that in the next phase he will work on accelerating the production of cocoa.

Al-Hafeeti aspires to create an integrated “botanical garden” that includes trees and plants from the continents of Europe, Africa and Asia, taking advantage of the UAE’s openness to environmental innovations and providing a suitable environment for such projects.

It aims to exploit the country’s resources and climatic conditions to develop a green space rich in biodiversity, serving as a global model for preserving plant species, and providing an educational and recreational experience for visitors.