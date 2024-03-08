The statement said, “Delivering humanitarian aid directly to Gaza by sea will be complex, and our countries will continue to evaluate and adjust our efforts to ensure that aid is delivered as effectively as possible.”

He added: “This sea corridor can and must be part of ongoing efforts to increase the flow of humanitarian aid and commercial goods to Gaza through all possible routes.”

The statement indicated that Cyprus will “soon host a meeting of senior officials to discuss how to speed up this maritime canal.”

A shipment of food supplies is scheduled to be sent from Cyprus to Gaza on Friday, with support from the UAE.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the operation of the sea corridor from Cyprus may begin at the beginning of the week.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced that a temporary port would be built in Gaza, to facilitate the flow of aid by sea, which will initially come from Cyprus.

“We are now very close to opening this corridor, and we hope to do so next Saturday or Sunday,” von der Leyen said in statements from the coastal city of Larnaca in Cyprus. “I am very happy to see an initial test launch today.”

She stated that the member states of the European Union, the Emirates, the United States and other partners are working together on this project, and singled out the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, for their commitment.

The United Nations says that at least 576,000 people in Gaza, roughly a quarter of the Strip's population, are on the brink of famine.