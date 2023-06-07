Hossam Abdel Nabi (Dubai)

Emirati companies and entrepreneurs have launched smart electronic applications in new sectors, with the aim of providing innovative services.

Investors in the smart applications sector told Al-Ittihad: “The expansion in launching applications came in line with the state’s trend towards expanding digital services, and in conjunction with the state’s launch of a number of initiatives and strategies that enhance digital transformation, such as the UAE’s digital government strategy, and the National Committee for Digital Transformation in Emirates, and the unified digital platform ».

They added that these efforts and initiatives resulted in the UAE government announcing the availability of more than 6,000 federal and local services via the Internet.

Car Rental

Emirati entrepreneur Hussain Al-Tahri launched the smart “Yaldi” application, which is the first Emirati car rental application.

Hussein Al-Tahri, CEO of “Yaldi” said: “The user of the application, which is currently available on the (Apple) and (Android) stores, can rent a car and get it in the nearest place to his presence within a few minutes, and the rental cost is paid through credit cards or using wallets.” electronic devices on smart phones.

He added that the company started with a fleet of new cars consisting of 200 cars, and intends to increase the number to 1,000 cars during 2024, revealing that “Yaldi” intends to convert 10% of its fleet into electric cars during 2023, while it aims to completely convert to electric cars in 2025, to keep pace with trends. Emirates Sustainability.

Al-Tahri stated that the development of the “Yaldi” application took about a year to develop, so that it would be easy for customers by downloading and registering on it, choosing the car to be rented, and going directly to the destination without any hassle or wasting time and effort, as renting cars by the minute was a missing service in the country. , so I decided to introduce a new car sharing concept and service.

He pointed out that the application currently covers Dubai, but the company intends to expand at the state level during the coming period, in light of the increased demand for this type of service, which is characterized by ease and flexibility, in addition to not adhering to a long rental period for the car for a whole day, several days or months. He stressed that the company is currently working on signing contracts with governmental and semi-governmental companies to give them special offers for employees through the application.

vacation homes

Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, CEO of the Engine Security Services Company, launched the Keyless smart application, which aims to provide a safe and easy experience for visitors to the Emirate of Dubai who use vacation homes, as part of efforts to support the growth of this vital sector, and in cooperation with the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) and with the support of Dubai. Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai. The application provides various services provided by leading companies in various sectors, including e-marketing, luxury transportation services, grocery supplies services and restaurant delivery.

Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, CEO of the Engine Security Services Company, said that the Engine Security Services Company is committed, through the launch of the “Keyless” project, to supporting partnership, expanding the scope of work, and continuous cooperation between companies in different fields, which are known at the local and international levels to improve the application’s work mechanism and constantly develop its services. To provide its users, residents, visitors and holiday home owners alike, with innovative, smart and highly efficient technology solutions.

He added that with the increasing number of tourists relying on rental properties for their stay, having a reliable and safe access system is crucial, especially since the Keyless application meets this need by offering tourists a safe and hassle-free way to access their rental properties, stressing that the application represents an initiative A government that is committed to providing a set of benefits professionally to all participants, providing assistance around the clock, and complying with sustainability requirements by reducing carbon emissions by 7,200 tons annually while eliminating the traditional key management logistics, through digitization facilitated by this centralized platform, and enabling Keyless Dubai economy from saving 570 million dirhams annually.

Integrated services

Kafu, a company specialized in fuel delivery and car services on demand, has announced the addition of more services that can be obtained through its electronic application, in order to become a fast and smooth digital platform, the latest of which is the addition of car insurance service to the application.

The company has entered into a strategic partnership with Tokio Marine Company to allow users of the “Cafu” application to request car insurance service with one click of a button. The digital insurance policy that can be obtained through the application includes seven products with a set of features, options and services that transform driving a car into a safe and comfortable experience for owners. Through this new and innovative solution, CAFU customers will be able to choose the level of insurance coverage that is appropriate for them. And receive instant quotes, complete the payment process, and obtain the insurance policy, via their smartphones, at competitive prices, without the need to leave the house.

Alaa Al-Huni, Head of Partnerships and International Business at Kafu, said: “The company aims to provide a fast and smooth digital platform, and we believe that this new service will bring us closer to our goal of becoming a comprehensive option for all car services, from maintenance, repairs and service to refueling, using The latest technologies and cutting-edge solutions”, announcing that the company will continue to harness technology solutions to enrich the customer experience, in line with the business essence of finding a better way of doing things.