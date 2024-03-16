New York (WAM)

Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation to the Commission on the Status of Women at its sixty-eighth session, whose work in New York focused on “accelerating the achievement of gender equality and empowering all women and girls by combating poverty and strengthening institutions and financing, taking into account women’s perspectives.” ».

The UAE delegation included Mona Al Marri, Vice President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, Hanan Ahli, Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, and representatives of the Ministry of Community Development and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In her state statement delivered at the general debate of the Commission on the Status of Women at its current session, Her Excellency Al-Kaabi stressed the necessity of protecting Palestinian women and girls. She also stressed the importance of strengthening and developing national institutions, social protection systems, and public services, to ensure women and girls’ access to quality education and their well-being. At the forefront of efforts to finance climate action.

Her Excellency Al Kaabi said: “We are in a race against time to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda, with expectations that 575 million people will continue to live in extreme poverty by 2030, and we are well aware that these challenges have hindered the progress made globally in the field of gender equality. And empowering women and girls.”

Her Excellency added: “The current frameworks for promoting gender equality and the empowerment and protection of women are facing a difficult test in the face of the war on Gaza, which is killing Palestinian women and girls. Our belief in empowering and protecting women must include them as well.”

Her Excellency Al Kaabi also participated in the Ministerial Round Table on mobilizing financing to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls, specifically through policies and strategies aimed at eliminating poverty among them.

Her Excellency stressed the UAE’s support for launching the joint global campaign of UN Women and the International Trade Centre, in response to the needs and perspective of women in the field of public procurement, which aims to reduce the obstacles facing women entrepreneurs when competing for public tenders, in order to enhance their empowerment in this field. And facilitating their fair and comprehensive participation in all sectors.

On the other hand, Mona Al Marri met with Ms. Sima Bahouth, Executive Director of UN Women, on the sidelines of the work of the Commission on the Status of Women, where she affirmed the UAE’s full support for the agency and its Executive Director, in light of the continuation of the strong and long partnership that binds them, and finding new ways to continue… Work together.

Al Marri met with Mr. Pedro Conceicao, Director of the Human Development Report Office at the United Nations Development Programme. In this year's report, the UAE was ranked among the top 10 countries in the world in promoting gender equality at the local level, in the Gender Inequality Index.