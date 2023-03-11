new york (wam)

The Security Council adopted a historic resolution that sets a time frame, or what is known as the “lapse clause”, for the measures of the sanctions regime that the Council imposed on Sudan since 2004, while the UAE confirmed, in a statement, on behalf of Gabon, Ghana and Mozambique, that it is working to chart a path to lift the sanctions on Sudan. Sudan permanently.

The aim of adding the “expiration clause” comes in order to change the sanctions formula from an “open” system that has no expiration date, which led to the Council not amending or reviewing the sanctions measures for nearly two decades, to a “time-bound” formula that requires The Council is now required, for the first time in nearly eighteen years, to review the sanctions measures in September 2024.

This proposal was an initiative of the UAE and the three African countries on the council, Gabon, Ghana and Mozambique, in close coordination with Sudan.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, speaking on behalf of Gabon, Ghana, Mozambique and the UAE, said: “The three African countries and the UAE voted in favor of this text, especially since the adoption of (the lapse clause) would change the sanctions regime from open to Time-bound, which is an important development, at a time when we are working on charting a course for the final lifting of sanctions.

The statement expressed the appreciation of the three African countries and the UAE for the members of the Security Council who supported and positively engaged in the proposal submitted regarding the “lapse clause”. The basic position represented in the complete lifting of the sanctions imposed on Darfur was emphasized, as the sanctions are not intended to last forever.