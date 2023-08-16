Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The UAE continues its efforts to improve global food security, which constitutes a challenge faced by many countries due to the effects of climate change, by developing effective solutions during the hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next November.

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing the world at the present time, especially its impact on the water and agricultural sectors, as relevant studies indicate that climate change threatens global food security for about 40 percent of the total crops.

Climate and sustainable development expert, Dr. Mohamed Daoud, explained that climate change poses a major threat to food security due to heat waves, droughts, devastating storms and floods, scarcity of water resources, low rainfall rates, and an increase in the frequency of natural disasters on all continents of the world.

Dawood told Al-Ittihad that this makes aspirations towards real solutions to improve the global food security situation during the Conference of the Parties at its twenty-eighth session (COP28) in the UAE, greater than ever before, and is considered the largest and most important summit in the world, to discuss the fate of the planet. The Earth is under the influence of climate change, which reflects the UAE’s pioneering and historical role in organizing a conference on which the world relies a lot in saving humanity from these developments on the harmful weather for all aspects of life.

And he indicated that climate change represents a real threat to food security, sustainable development, combating poverty and hunger in the world, and directly affects global food prices, and leads to a significant and perhaps unprecedented rise, which is reflected in the inability of the poor to bear these prices.

He pointed out that by the year 2050, the world population is expected to increase by about 30 percent, most of whom will live in developing and poor countries, which mainly suffer from scarcity of natural resources and lack of food.

If the current trends in income growth and food consumption continue, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) believes that agricultural and food production in the world must be increased by about 60 percent to meet the growing demand for food and agricultural crops, and provide the basics for economic growth and poverty reduction.

For her part, the Tunisian expert specializing in water resources and adaptation to climate change, Rawda Al-Qafraj, stated that food security is closely related to climate change that affects water in the world, as the water cycle is greatly disturbed, affected and disturbed, which also causes great disturbance. In the yield of irrigated and rain-fed agriculture, and water, because drought and disturbance of rain are a problem in all countries of the world and to different degrees. Al-Qafraj pointed out the need to take into account the effect of high temperature on the atmosphere, which affects evaporation, and the increase in the drought rate, hence the need to think about a new agreement complementary to the Paris Agreement related to the water cycle for the whole earth. And the Tunisian water resources expert continued, that the UAE plays an important role in preserving the peace of the planet through the role it plays, whether by hosting COP28, by reaching agreements that limit the effects of climate change on global food production, or through its continuous efforts focused on this direction. Communicating with all countries, concerned parties and international organizations.