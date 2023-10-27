In a new achievement added to the record of Emirati women’s achievements thanks to the unlimited support provided to them by the wise leadership in all sectors, Emirati doctor Mona Tahlak, Executive Director of Medical Affairs at the #Dubai Academic Health Foundation, was elected Deputy Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences for Medical Affairs. The Executive Director of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children was appointed President of the International Hospital Federation during the World Hospital Congress held in Lisbon, making her the first Arab woman to hold this high international position in the International Hospital Federation since its founding.