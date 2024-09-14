Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by the “Emirati Goldsmiths” platform, participated in the activities of the 70th edition of the Bangkok International Jewellery Exhibition, which concluded in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The Chamber’s delegation, headed by Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber, and the official in charge of the “Emirati Jewellers” platform, included a group of Emirati designers, who presented their latest innovative collections of gold and diamond jewellery, and attended a number of seminars and specialised craft workshops that were organised within the exhibition’s activities, especially in the field of teaching gold and jewellery crafting, design and manufacturing, which were presented by a group of international experts and designers.

The Chamber delegation held several working meetings with the exhibition participants and specialists in the gold and jewelry industry and trade, during which they learned about the latest trends in the world of jewelry and the best global practices followed in the field of goldsmithing.

Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of participating in such exhibitions, as they represent a strategic opportunity to enhance the country’s position as a leading destination in jewelry design and manufacturing, and to highlight Emirati creativity in this field. She praised the efforts made by Emirati designers participating in the Bangkok exhibition, and their keenness to innovate and create, by presenting designs inspired by the rich Emirati heritage, which highlight the skill of Emirati craftsmen.

Al Suwaidi added that participation is an opportunity to learn about the latest global trends and interact with leading experts and designers, which enhances the capabilities of the Emirati designer and opens up new horizons for him in global markets.

Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair is one of the most famous trade fairs that has been held consecutively for 4 decades.

The exhibition, which this year witnessed the participation of more than 1,100 exhibitors, represents an important platform through which participants can conclude business deals and communicate with leading designers.

