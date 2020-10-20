TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) – After the establishment of diplomatic relations, an official delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited Israel for the first time. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received them on Tuesday at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv. The delegation was accompanied by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. He was already in Bahrain with an Israeli delegation on Sunday.

The aim of the Emirati delegation’s visit to Israel is, among other things, to sign agreements in the areas of air transport, investment protection, visa exemption and science and technology.

Part of the delegation are the Emirati State Secretary for Finance, Obaid al-Tajir, Minister of Economic Affairs Abdulla bin Tuk and the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Hind al-Otaiba. A commercial flight operated by the Emirati airline Etihad landed in Israel for the first time on Monday.

The foreign ministers of the Emirates and Bahrains as well as Netanyahu had sealed the establishment of diplomatic relations in Washington in mid-September. The two oil-rich Gulf states promise each other economic advantages, but above all forge an alliance with Israel against their common archenemy Iran.

In return for the agreement with the Emirates, the Israeli government wants to suspend the annexation of areas in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinians claim for their own state. The Arab states have so far pursued the approach of making a solution to the conflict with the Palestinians a condition for normalizing relations with Israel. The Palestinians therefore feel betrayed by the latest agreements./le/DP/jha