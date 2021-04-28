Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

A number of talented Emirati designers and artists participate in the Ataya initiative, the annual charity event that organizes this world through a virtual platform, where the Supreme Committee of the Ataya initiative paid a lot of attention while selecting the participants.

The Ataya initiative, organized by the Emirates Red Crescent, has become one of the most prominent cultural events hosted by Abu Dhabi, and has turned into a distinctive mark in the field of social and humanitarian work in the United Arab Emirates and around the world. And as it reaches the tenth year, the “Ataya” initiative will be held through an electronic marketing platform that will continue until May 31, with the presence of 50 participating parties, including talented Emirati artists, who will display a range of unique handcrafted pieces, from fashion and accessories, to handicrafts and home décor. ODEM, the luxury accessories brand established in Dubai in 2018 by Emirati designer Fatima Al-Otaiba, displays a range of modern and elegant products.

There is also a bespoke pottery vessel designed by Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, who, with her expertise, blends traditional Emirati elements with stunning contemporary designs to create heritage-inspired works of the 21st century. The designs are decorated with intricate and beautiful details, using platinum and organic gold, as well as embossed elements, to create a more elegant and distinctive look.

Visitors can also learn about the amazing creations and designs shared by Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts, which is the most comprehensive non-profit organization in the Emirates to empower women with limited incomes, through sustainable crafts under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, Assistant President of the Authority for Women Affairs, Chair of the Committee The Supreme Initiative for Ataya.